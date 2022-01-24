IRI and Profitero Launch Industry’s Most Comprehensive and Granular Solution for Omnichannel Insights

Kraft Heinz will be an early adopter of the new integrated solution; first-in-market offering integrates IRI’s best-in-class, item-level e-commerce point-of-sale data with Profitero’s digital-shelf metrics to supercharge growth and profitability for clients

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Information Resources, Inc. (IRI®), a fast-growing global technology leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail and media companies, and Profitero, a leading global e-commerce intelligence platform, today announced they will be enabling clients to measure and optimize CPG digital shelf presence based on actual item-level sales. This first-of-its-kind solution integrates IRI’s industry-leading e-commerce point-of-sale data combined with Profitero’s digital shelf metrics on the IRI Liquid Data® platform.

Over 160 clients have selected IRI to be their omnichannel solution of choice. IRI’s new E-Commerce Growth Platform, powered by Profitero’s digital shelf data, can allow CPG brands to optimize their product detail pages by combining up to 81% of their e-commerce item-level, POS data with item-level digital shelf insights onto a single omnichannel platform. By isolating the digital causal factors influencing e-commerce market share performance — such as stock availability, product content, search position, pricing and reviews — down to an item level and across IRI’s fully syndicated category coverage, the breakthrough solution can help brands make better decisions, invest more efficiently and capitalize on growth opportunities faster.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Profitero and enhance IRI’s industry-leading omnichannel solutions with the goal of increasing sales, market share and shopper loyalty,” said Sam Gagliardi, executive vice president, Global E-Commerce, IRI. “This innovative service will deliver tremendously powerful insights that will allow clients to take their performance and sales to the next level. With the most robust item-level view available in the market, clients will be able to upgrade their digital shelf presence to boost growth.”

As an early adopter to this new solution, The Kraft Heinz Company (Kraft Heinz) will use IRI and Profitero’s combined omnichannel insights to help power its [email protected] transformation. The solution can allow Kraft Heinz to widen its proprietary in-house digital ecosystem, providing a much deeper, granular and real-time understanding of the consumer path to purchase.

“The omnichannel insights generated by IRI and Profitero are critical to creating a seamless shopping experience for our consumers,” said Sanjiv Gajiwala, chief growth officer for Kraft Heinz North America. “This program enables us to further optimize our digital shelf presence and improve the way we engage with consumers by providing the right message and the right product at the right time across the digital shelf, helping us to drive brand relevance and, ultimately, deepen consumer loyalty.”

“Profitero was the first to integrate digital shelf and sales metrics for e-commerce, and now we are excited to partner with IRI to make actionable, causal insights accessible for the full scale of omnichannel retail,” said Bryan Wiener, chief executive officer, Profitero. “Beyond integration, IRI clients can also benefit from our latest data enhancements, offering more granular, store-level views of performance and deeper competitive insights into retail media performance.”

About IRI

IRI is a fast-growing, leading provider of big data, predictive analytics and forward-looking insights that help CPG, OTC health care organizations, retailers, financial services and media companies grow their businesses. With the largest repository of purchase, media, social, causal and loyalty data, all integrated into an on-demand, cloud-based technology platform, IRI is empowering the personalization revolution, helping to guide its more than 5,000 clients around the world in their quests to remain relentlessly relevant, capture market share, connect with consumers, collaborate with key constituents and deliver market-leading growth. For more information, visit www.iriworldwide.com.

About Profitero

Profitero is a leading, global e-commerce intelligence platform that provides brands with digital shelf visibility and actionable insights to grow market share and profits. Profitero’s technology monitors 70 million products daily, across 4,000 brands, 700 retailers and 50 countries, helping brands optimize search placement, product content pricing, stock availability, reviews and more. Please visit www.profitero.com

