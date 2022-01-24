ITProTV Releases Updated Training Course for CompTIA A+ Certification

Updated course provides the knowledge and skills required to succeed in an IT career, as well as the tools to confidently complete the latest CompTIA A+ certification exam

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ITProTV, a leading provider of self-paced online IT training and certification courses, today released new online training to support students preparing to earn the updated CompTIA A+ certification. CompTIA A+ is for professionals with 9 to 12 months of hands-on experience or equivalent training in the lab or field who are looking to start a career in IT. Unlike other certifications, many of which only require covering one domain, CompTIA A+ covers a broader diversity of knowledge required of technicians today, making A+ relevant to many more job roles.

CompTIA A+ is the preferred qualifying credential for technical support and IT operational roles, and is about much more than PC repair. Candidates are better prepared to troubleshoot and problem solve. Technicians understand a wide variety of issues ranging from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security. A+ supports the ability to connect users to the data they need to do their jobs regardless of the devices being used.

Last updated in 2019, ITProTV’s updated CompTIA A+ training course will enable students to understand and prepare for meeting the latest standards of the CompTIA A+ certification exam:

Increased reliance on SaaS applications for remote work

More focus on troubleshooting and how to remotely diagnose and correct common software, hardware, or connectivity problems

Changing core technologies from cloud virtualization and IoT device security to data management and scripting

Multiple operating systems now encountered by technicians on a regular basis, including the major systems, their use cases, and how to keep them running properly

Reflects the changing nature of the job role, where many tasks are sent to specialized providers as certified personnel need to assess whether it’s best to fix something on site, or to save time and money by sending proprietary technologies directly to vendors

“CompTIA A+ is the industry standard for anyone looking to enter the IT or security fields, as it not only teaches important baseline skills, but it also allows students to understand a wider variety of systems and devices and the problems that may need to be solved,” said Wes Bryan, Edutainer and lead Subject Matter Expert for CompTIA A+ at ITProTV. “With over 473 hours of CompTIA training available on our platform, these latest updates to ITProTV’s training offerings will provide learners with an even stronger start to their career. These updates are designed to better support our students by connecting them with information that will enable them in their careers, whether they are just getting started, want a refresher, or are a seasoned pro.”

This new training program is the latest example of ITProTV’s continued efforts to keep educational content timely and up to date, engaging, and based on cutting-edge IT technology. In the second half of 2021, the company launched a new Certified Ethical Hacker (CEHv11) certification course designed to provide a foundational knowledge-base and skill set for professionals. For more information about ITProTV or to learn more about specific training courses, please visit https://www.itpro.tv/.

