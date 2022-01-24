Jam Producer Powers Traditional Cooking With Aptean Food & Beverage ERP

JanBax Selects Aptean for its Industry-specific Functionality in the Cloud

JanBax Product Image.jpg JanBax jams and spreads product line photo image

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced that JanBax BV, a Dutch supplier of unique, hand-crafted jams, spreads and other consumables, is implementing Aptean Food & Beverage ERP to digitize quality control, enhance traceability and increase visibility into critical processes all in one integrated cloud platform.

Serving the Netherlands since 1983, JanBax uses traditional methods to craft its delicacies made with fresh whole fruits. A team of artisan chefs create delicious food with passion, cooking over an open fire and stirring mixes by hand without large installations or heavy machinery. JanBax carries this dedication to quality through to its packaging, selecting beautifully-finished jars and labels for its goods. In addition to producing and distributing through typical retail channels, JanBax provides private label manufacturing for farm shops, fresh produce markets, delicatessens and luxury departments of select supermarkets. As its operations continue to expand, JanBax needed a solution to help them better manage business operations and move key production, quality and tracking data to the cloud. The company selected Aptean, with its specific focus on helping food and beverage businesses achieve digital transformation, to help increase efficiency without disrupting the unique cooking processes that set JanBax products apart.

Aptean’s award-winning, cloud-based Food & Beverage ERP was selected by JanBax because it provides functionality critical to quality control, including recipe tracking, traceability and allergen management. In addition, the solution mitigates the risk of system downtime and eliminates the need for costly time-consuming upgrades, helping to set customers up for future success. Access to real-time data makes it easier for JanBax to stay ahead of local regulations and ensure products consistently meet their high-quality standards, without interfering with their chefs’ hands-on approach. Aptean Food & Beverage ERP in the cloud will also scale with JanBax as it grows.

“JanBax knows that traditional cooking methods deliver the highest quality products, but we also recognized that older, manual business processes were putting our ability to deliver on our brand promise at risk,” said Bas-Jan Bax, Owner of JanBax BV. “Aptean Food & Beverage ERP allows us to optimize production while maintaining the quality of our hand-crafted products. The cloud-first approach digitizes purchase orders and cost calculations, which was a must for us. Plus, it gives us better control and more visibility of our operations and areas for opportunity, because it’s built specifically for our industry. That makes it easier for us to expand and apply the same features to future facilities.”

“Aptean is thrilled JanBax has selected us as their solution for the future,” said Duane George, Aptean’s General Manager, EMEA and APAC. “We’ll be working with them every step of the way as they deliver old-world flavor through modern business processes.”

Contact Aptean today to learn more about how your food and beverage business can be Ready for What’s Next, Now®.

About JanBax BV

Founded in 1983 and located in Veen, Netherlands, JanBax BV supplies farm shops, fresh produce markets, specialty shops, cheese shops and luxury departments of supermarkets across the nation with premium fruit-based goods. JanBax specializes in jams, dips, sauces, syrups, cheese dippers, chutneys and other products made from fresh, whole ingredients, with a focus on creating healthy alternatives. The production team is characterized by professional, in-house chefs in charge of crafting everything by hand to ensure only the most delicious creations earn the JanBax label. Keep an eye out for the JanBax label and artisanal packaging designed to make its selections pop off the shelves. You’ll be glad that you did. To learn more about JanBax and its origin story, visit www.janbax.nl.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com .

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer

[email protected]

(770) 715-0362

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95fb888a-7b9e-4981-901a-f91269ea1d8c