Jasper Therapeutics to Host In-Person Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Transforming Hematopoietic Stem Cell Therapies

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), a biotechnology company focused on hematopoietic cell transplant therapies, today announced that it will host an in-person key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on transforming the field of hematopoietic stem cell therapies on April 28, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Lori Muffly, M.D., M.S. of Stanford University and David Sallman, M.D. of Moffitt Cancer Center. During the presentation, Dr. Muffly and Dr. Sallman will provide an overview of the current landscape and unmet medical need in hematopoietic stem cell transplant conditioning as well as myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) treatment.

Members of the Jasper Therapeutics management team will discuss how JSP191, a targeted, monoclonal antibody currently in clinical development as a conditioning agent, may address the limitations of transplant conditioning. Additionally, management will demonstrate the potential new therapeutic approach for JSP191 in disease modification for lower-risk MDS patients.

“We are excited about the progress of JSP191 in our severe combined immunodeficiency and acute myeloid leukemia/ MDS transplant studies as well as our new efforts in JSP191 as a therapeutic for lower risk MDS patients,” said Ronald Martell, President and CEO of Jasper Therapeutics. “We are looking forward to having these clinicians provide insight on our recent clinical data presented at the Tandem Transplant and Cellular Therapy Meeting (TCT) and the unmet need for lower-risk MDS patients.”

Following the formal presentation, Dr. Muffly, Dr. Sallman, and members of company management will be available for a live question and answer session.

To register for the webinar, please click here. A replay of the webcast will be available on Jasper Therapeutics’ website at www.jaspertherapeutics.com following the live event.

For those interested in attending in person, please indicate so when registering to receive a confirmation email containing the specific location details.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel curative therapies based on the biology of the hematopoietic stem cell. The company is advancing two potentially groundbreaking programs. JSP191, an anti-CD117 monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development as a conditioning agent that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation. It is designed to enable safer and more effective curative allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants and gene therapies. In parallel, Jasper Therapeutics is advancing its preclinical mRNA engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) platform, which is designed to overcome key limitations of allogeneic and autologous gene-edited stem cell grafts. Both innovative programs have the potential to transform the field and expand hematopoietic stem cell therapy cures to a greater number of patients with life-threatening cancers, genetic diseases and autoimmune diseases than is possible today. For more information, please visit us at jaspertherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are sometimes accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) engraftment following targeted JSP191 conditioning in the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, or severe combined immunodeficiency and JSP191’s potential generally. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Jasper Therapeutics and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Jasper Therapeutics. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic, political and business conditions; the risk that the potential product candidates that Jasper Therapeutics develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Jasper Therapeutics’ product candidates; the risk that clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; the risk that Jasper Therapeutics will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that prior study results may not be replicated; the risk that final study data may not be consistent with preliminary study data; the risk that Jasper Therapeutics’ product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Jasper Therapeutics has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; the effects of competition on Jasper Therapeutics’ business; the risk that third parties on which Jasper Therapeutics depends for laboratory, clinical development, manufacturing and other critical services will fail to perform satisfactorily; the risk that Jasper Therapeutics’ business, operations, clinical development plans and timelines, and supply chain could be adversely affected by the effects of health epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that Jasper Therapeutics will be unable to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for its investigational products or will infringe the intellectual property protection of others and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in Jasper Therapeutics’ public filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Jasper Therapeutics’ assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Jasper Therapeutics does not presently know, or that Jasper Therapeutics currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. While Jasper Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Jasper Therapeutics specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Jasper Therapeutics’ assessments of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

