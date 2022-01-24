JEDEC To Host In-Person Memory Forum and DDR5 Workshop

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced that it is hosting a Server/Cloud Computing/Edge Forum, a Memory Tutorial introductory class, and an in-depth, two-day technical workshop focused its DDR5 standard in Santa Clara, CA from May 23-26, 2022. Space is limited and for best rates, register now on the JEDEC website.

Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors, said: “JEDEC is delighted to welcome the industry back to its in-person events.” He added, “We are committed to supporting the industry through our educational outreach in support of the adoption of JEDEC standards and by offering insights into future technologies from industry-leading companies.”

Monday, May 23: The Server/Cloud Computing/Edge Forum is an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the industry leaders defining the future of the computing world.



Tuesday, May 24: Memory Tutorial: A DDR5 Workshop Companion is an essential prerequisite for DDR5 Workshop attendees who do not have significant experience with DDR5 memory technology, and is also available as a standalone class for those seeking an initial introduction to DRAM memory and memory systems.



Wednesday, May 25 & Thursday, May 26: DDR5 Workshop offers an in-depth technical review of JEDEC DDR5 SDRAM taught by leading memory experts directly involved in the development of this foundational standard. Each workshop day will end with an open Q&A session.

About JEDEC

JEDEC is the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry. Thousands of volunteers representing over 300 member companies work together more than 100 JEDEC technical committees and task groups to meet the needs of every segment of the industry, manufacturers and consumers alike. The publications and standards generated by JEDEC committees are accepted throughout the world. All JEDEC standards are available for download from the JEDEC website. For more information, visit www.jedec.org.

