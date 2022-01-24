Jim Rogers-backed Tiger Brokers sponsor Global Impact Investor Summit 2022

SINGAPORE, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) is pleased to confirm that Tiger Brokers, a leading global online broker, will be sponsoring this year’s Global Impact Investor Summit on 28th and 29th April 2022.

World-renowned investment expert Jim Rogers, one of the major shareholders of Tiger Brokers, will also be the keynote speaker at this year’s Summit.

Tiger Brokers, recognised for its innovative trading platform is listed on NASDAQ. Tiger uses its next-generation technology to enable clients to trade a wide range of securities across multiple global markets and currencies. Clients may use Tiger’s flagship mobile trading APP, Tiger Trade, to trade equities in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia as well as futures, options and funds.

Tiger Brokers and Genius Group are running a co-branded promotion for everyone who signs up for a Tiger Brokers account, offering 5 free GNS Shares (upon first funding over $1500), a $10 stock voucher, 90 days of zero-fee brokerage for US stocks trading and free real-time in-depth market data for US stocks.

Hosted by Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, the 2-day exclusive online summit is set to attract over 2,000 retail and seasoned investors to participate in sessions by world class speakers and mentors including Marcus de Maria of Investment Mastery, Simon Zutshi of Property Investors Network (pin) and Mark Robinson of The International Academy of Wealth. They will be covering today’s hot investment topics including: cryptocurrencies & commodities, NFT’s, metaverse, stocks & shares and property markets.

Roger James Hamilton commented: “It’s a privilege to have Jim Rogers and Tiger Brokers involved in this year’s Global Impact Investor Summit. I’ve long been an admirer of Jim’s investment strategies and his views on the markets and global economy. We’re always looking for the very best companies to recommend to our global community and so it’s great to be able to introduce Tiger Brokers to them and offer a fantastic deal when they sign up.”

The summit aims to support investors and entrepreneurs to thrive in these unpredictable times, while keeping an eye on the upcoming opportunities in the digital decade. Jim Rogers and fellow summit speakers will be sharing advice on how to:

Ride the waves of digital trends and profit from them using Investor 5.0 strategies. Leverage global stocks and shares, cryptocurrencies, commodities and property to build an investment portfolio with purpose. Identify your personal impact, passions and strengths to stay in flow in both life and business. Scale your business sustainably in a way that sets you apart from your competition while using the simplest and smartest ways to access capital. Build a global business that allows you to design your life with the freedom to work from anywhere.

The summit begins each day at 8am (London), 4pm (Singapore), 6pm (Sydney).

Further information on the summit can be found at: https://investorsummit.geniusu.com/

About Jim Rogers

Investment Expert and Author – www.jimrogers.com

Jim Rogers, a native of Demopolis, Alabama, is an author, financial commentator, adventurer, and successful international investor. He has been frequently featured in Time, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Barron’s, Forbes, Fortune, The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, The Business Times, The Straits Times and many media outlets worldwide. He has also appeared as a regular commentator and columnist in various media and has been a professor at Columbia University.

After attending Yale and Oxford University, Rogers co-founded the Quantum Fund, a global-investment partnership. During the next 10 years, the portfolio gained 4200%, while the S&P rose less than 50%. Rogers then decided to retire – at age 37. Continuing to manage his own portfolio, Rogers kept busy serving as a full professor of finance at the Columbia University Graduate School of Business, and, in 1989 and 1990, as the moderator of WCBS’s ‘The Dreyfus Roundtable’ and FNN’s ‘The Profit Motive with Jim Rogers’.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world-leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has over 2.7 million students in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. The group includes four pre-IPO companies (the “Pre-IPO Group”), and will include four companies intended to be acquired at the time of, or shortly after, the closing of the company’s initial public offering (the “IPO Acquisitions”). Two of these four IPO Acquisitions, Education Angels and Property Investors Network, have already been consummated.

The entrepreneur education system of our Pre-IPO Group has been delivered virtually and in-person, in multiple languages, locally and globally mainly via the Pre-IPO Group’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, personalized GeniusU Edtech platform to adults seeking to grow their entrepreneur and leadership skills.

The Pre-IPO Group includes Genius Group, GeniusU, Entrepreneurs Institute and Entrepreneur Resorts. This group of entrepreneur education companies has grown through organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on adding value to each company through GeniusU, which is being developed to provide AI-driven personal recommendations and guidance for each student. The Pre-IPO Group is now expanding its education system to age groups beyond its current adult audience, to children and young adults. The four IPO Acquisitions will be the first steps towards this. They will include: Education Angels, which provides early learning in New Zealand for children from 0-5 years old; E-Square, which provides primary and secondary school education in South Africa; University of Antelope Valley, which provides vocational certifications and university degrees in California, USA; and Property Investors Network, which provides property investment courses and events in England.

Genius Group’s current plan is to combine the education programs of the IPO Acquisitions with its current education programs and Edtech platform as part of one lifelong learning system, and it has selected these acquisitions because they already share aspects of the Genius curriculum and its focus on entrepreneur education.

https://www.geniusgroup.net/

