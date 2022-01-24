Jitterbit Expands Capabilities of Harmony Integration Platform with App Builder

Low-code application development tool helps organizations rapidly build and deploy business applications up to 10x faster, enhanced Harmony platform enables hyperautomation

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit , the API transformation company, today announced it has expanded the capabilities of its Harmony integration platform with App Builder, a low-code application development tool that helps organizations rapidly build, deploy and maintain web and mobile-based applications. App Builder is a seamless extension of Harmony, enabling developers and non-developers alike to build business applications without custom coding and accelerate application development up to 10x faster. This offering was built from Jitterbit’s acquisition of PrimeApps, a low-code application platform (LCAP) innovator, earlier this year.

With this expansion, Jitterbit Harmony now empowers organizations to connect systems and build business applications for workflow automation and data aggregation all within a single platform. Customers can use App Builder’s easy-to-use visual designer to quickly build user-facing applications from integrations already created in Harmony. With a built-in connector, application programming interfaces (APIs) exposed using Harmony can be used to move data from the application to backend systems, allowing data to flow seamlessly between App Builder and an organization’s APIs within Harmony. As a result, businesses can build applications in a fraction of the time and cost. Simpler applications can be deployed within hours and more complex applications can be deployed in a few days.

“The current pace of business is more rapid than ever before, forcing organizations to work smarter, faster, and reduce costs while still advancing operations,” said Manoj Chaudhary, CTO of Jitterbit. “With the tech talent shortage, many of the growing complex business applications and data management initiatives are handled by business technologists who may lack the right technical skills. App Builder addresses this issue. Using this low-code tool, organizations can build applications with fewer resources and in less time, while staying in compliance with governance and security requirements.”

According to Gartner , 80 percent of technology products and services will be built by those who are not technology professionals, signifying a greater need for low-code tools like App Builder that are quick and easy to deploy. The addition of App Builder within the Jitterbit Harmony platform leads to a number of benefits including:

Workflow hyperautomation: Integration with API Manager means data never stops flowing so companies can automate processes from end to end.

Integration with API Manager means data never stops flowing so companies can automate processes from end to end. Increased productivity by reducing process touch points by up to 90 percent: With App Builder, companies can eliminate manual workflows and improve efficiency.

With App Builder, companies can eliminate manual workflows and improve efficiency. Risk mitigation: Reduce risk introduced by traditional application development methodologies.

Reduce risk introduced by traditional application development methodologies. Consolidation of app development efforts: App Builder helps consolidate and streamline app development initiatives inside organizations.

App Builder helps consolidate and streamline app development initiatives inside organizations. Standardization of app interactions: App Builder enables a unified experience for various workloads, reducing context switching costs for end users.

App Builder enables a unified experience for various workloads, reducing context switching costs for end users. Simplified IT management: App Builder removes the headache of maintaining various infrastructures to run applications.

Jitterbit Harmony is the only industry solution that offers integration platform as a service (iPaaS), API management (APIM), and LCAP in a single platform.

App Builder is now available in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific and will be available in Latin America later this year. To learn more about how businesses can accelerate application development with Jitterbit App Builder, please visit jitterbit.com/LCAP/appbuilder .

