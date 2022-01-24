JSP Ventures Companies MediGO and MissionGO Win 2022 Edison Award

The GOteamTM earned Gold in the Aerospace and Robotics Category for innovation in Autonomous and Unmanned Systems

BALTIMORE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JSP Ventures, a founder of visionary brands through long-term capital investment, operational excellence and strategic guidance, is proud to announce MediGO and MissionGO, two of its portfolio companies, were named the winner of a 2022 Edison Award. MediGO is a medical supply chain enterprise planning platform bringing stakeholders together through an IoT logistical data bridge, integrating with sister company MissionGO, a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) FAA production, infrastructure inspection, training and critical medical cargo operations.

The Edison Awards honor some of the most innovative products and services in the world, as well as excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. Working together as the GOteamTM, MediGO and MissionGO were recognized by the Edison Awards for the integration of UAS into the MediGO organ transplant supply chain, including location, status, condition, and stakeholder communication throughout the entire process; capabilities that are not currently provided by any other solution. The GOteam is the 2022 Gold winner for Autonomous and Unmanned Systems within the Aerospace and Robotics category.

“MediGO is the only supply chain platform in the world integrated with UAS to prepare for decision-making between autonomous and traditional modes of transportation, ultimately providing improved healthcare resource efficiencies, driving improved outcomes and reducing costs,” said Scott Plank, founder of JSP Ventures, CEO of MediGO, and co-founder and Executive Chairman of MissionGO. “Together with MissionGO’s unmatched leadership in UAS operations, the Baltimore based GOteam is building a foundation for the future of medical cargo deliveries and an innovative way to save lives. We are extremely proud to receive a 2022 Edison Award, and are excited to expand on the ground-breaking work that led to this achievement.”

Key benefits of the GOteam include:

Quality – Reducing transportation delays result in higher donor organ quality and viability

Predictability – A readily available UAS delivery system eliminates unexpected delays and increases shipment

Control – Real-time estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) grants OPOs and hospitals the ability to manage time more efficiently

Sustainability – All electric UAS in a multimodal transportation chain will reduce overall carbon footprint

Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO, added, “The availability of MediGO’s OPO and Transplant Center Delivery Management software, powered by ScoutlineTM, combined with MissionGO’s expertise in aviation and working relationships with the FAA and international aviation authorities, supports the highest levels of safety and efficiency. It was a huge accomplishment that as a result of this partnership, the GOteam was responsible for the first successful organ transplant delivered by UAS.”

MissionGO and MediGO were recently included on a list of 15 outstanding innovators in the Greater Baltimore region, winning a 2022 Maryland Inno Fire Award in the Medical Technology category. Additionally, MissionGO was also named a finalist in the TIACA’s 3rd sustainability awards.

MediGO is a first-of-its-kind healthcare supply chain technology company. Its cloud-based ScoutlineTM platform enables real-time management of time-sensitive medical resources on a centralized communication channel. Powered by proprietary algorithms and machine learning, MediGO provides the most actionable data in the donation and transplantation industry. With newfound supply chain transparency, care teams can proactively unify stakeholders, coordinate resources, and minimize waste – to improve quality and deliver confidence. For more information about MediGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit www.gomedigo.io.

MissionGO is setting a new standard for next-generation transportation logistics. By leveraging unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), MissionGO delivers improved reliability, reduced costs, and increased transparency to benefit multiple sectors, including healthcare and critical infrastructure. For more information about MissionGO, a JSP Ventures company, visit www.missiongo.io.

JSP Ventures is a founder of visionary brands. Through long-term capital investments and strategic guidance, JSP Ventures is fueling the growth of industries including logistics and supply chain, medical and healthcare, unmanned aircraft systems, and more. Guided by a mission to better communities and improve lives, JSP Ventures has invested $20 million of personally endowed capital to create lasting, positive change. Learn more at https://www.jspventures.com/.

