JusticeTrax LIMS Platform Transitions to the Cloud: JusticeTrax Cloud Delivers Enhanced Customer Experience and Security

New subscription-based solution reduces upfront costs and in-house IT workload with faster deployment of product updates and new releases

MESA, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#justicetrax–JusticeTrax, Inc., the leading developer of forensic laboratory information management systems (LIMS), today announced the launch of the JusticeTrax Cloud initiative, a new cloud-based solution providing an enhanced customer experience, security and faster deployment of product updates and new releases.

Available to new and existing customers on a subscription basis, JusticeTrax Cloud operates in a secure CJIS-compliant cloud platform providing an agile development environment for JusticeTrax to continuously integrate and update the LIMS-plus and associated applications, eliminating both the infrastructure costs and administrative burden on in-house IT department staff to deploy updates in a test environment for testing each new product release.

“JusticeTrax Cloud continues our unwavering commitment to customer service and innovation in forensic case management software,” said Simon Key, President, JusticeTrax, Inc. “The transition to a cloud-based solution will fundamentally transform all aspects of the JusticeTrax customer experience. Along with enhanced security, guaranteed service availability and faster deployment of product updates, JusticeTrax Cloud removes the significant capital expenditure and internal resource investments associated with the on premises hardware procurement and maintenance requirements.”

Offered on an annual plan basis, JusticeTrax Cloud is a complete Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription service, including:

Continuous access to all JusticeTrax offerings;

Secure data storage;

Continuous real-time monitoring and technical support; and

Automatic deployment of new product releases, updates and patches.

The JusticeTrax Cloud supports all JusticeTrax software offerings. Designed by forensic scientists for forensic scientists, JusticeTrax LIMS-plus covers all forensic disciplines and is the most widely used commercial-off-the-shelf solution for such critical operations. Other JusticeTrax offerings include LIMS-plus DNA, Consumables Inventory Management System (CIMS), LIMS-plus Portal, and ChainLinx, which are currently used across more than are 190 sites on five continents.

ABOUT JUSTICETRAX

Based in Mesa, Arizona, JusticeTrax, Inc. a Versaterm Public Safety company, has been providing software to forensic science and law enforcement professionals since 1995. Our products allow for efficient, effective, and quality management of analytical and administrative data that staff can rely on for sound decision making.



www.JusticeTrax.com

ABOUT VERSATERM

For more than 40 years, Versaterm Public Safety has defined the future of public safety software, delivering success to agencies, large and small, with a fully-integrated Computer Aided Dispatch System, Records Management System, Mobile Data Platform, Field Reporting and Citizen Engagement solutions. A Banneker Partners portfolio company, Versaterm’s dedication to public safety is demonstrated by an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, development of innovative software solutions powered by advanced technologies and a team dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those sworn to serve. www.Versaterm.com

