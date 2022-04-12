K2 Scientific Announces Signing of Merchandising Deal with Blood Centers of America

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–K2 Scientific, a leader in the medical cold storage industry, is announcing their recent agreement with Blood Centers of America (BCA) to begin selling their blood bank cold storage portfolio of products to BCA members. The deal will give BCA members access to K2 Scientific’s high-performance line of blood bank refrigerators, freezers, and sample preparation blast freezers.

For over 35 years, Blood Centers of America has been connecting its members to top contracts with the nation’s most sought-after suppliers. Leveraging over $750 million in purchasing power, they provide their member organizations with access to the products and services they use most at lower prices. BCA is more than contracts; they also offer innovative supply chain solutions tailored to their members’ unique business needs.

K2 Scientific seeks to use this opportunity to continue its trend of steady growth through the rest of 2022. The company was recently selected as the 13th fastest growing company in Charlotte in 2021, per the Charlotte Business Journal. “This is a great opportunity for us to continue to cement our place in the medical cold storage market. We’re very excited that blood centers across the country can start using K2 Scientific units.” -K2 Scientific’s CEO Ty Baugh

Contacts

Media Contact for K2 Scientific

Michael Humphries, Marketing & Brand Specialist



K2 Scientific



800-218-7613 Ex.1015



[email protected]

Media Contact for BCA

Jenny Ficenec



401-381-0600



[email protected]