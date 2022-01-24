KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Colina de Anza Traditions and Agave, Two New-Home Communities in Highly Desirable Northwest Tucson

Homebuilder offers two collections of personalized, new homes, priced from the $380,000s and $450,000s, respectively.





TUCSON, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Colina de Anza Traditions and Agave, two new-home communities in highly desirable Northwest Tucson. The new homes at Colina de Anza are situated on West Monterey Drive just off Interstate 10, providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers as well as popular shopping, dining and entertainment, including Arizona Pavilions Marketplace, Thornydale Plaza and Tucson Premium Outlets®. The communities are also just minutes away from outdoor recreation at Arthur Pack Regional Park, which hosts a basketball court, 18-hole golf course, miles of hiking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, batting cages and sports fields.

Colina de Anza boasts scenic views of the Tortolita and Santa Catalina Mountains and will include several future on-site amenities, including a turf area, ramadas, walking trails and four parks with shade trees. Additionally, both collections of new homes are zoned for the award-winning Marana Unified School District.

The Traditions collection showcases one- and two- story homes with desirable design characteristics like spacious kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, flexible dens and lofts, and ample storage space. The homes feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,400 square feet.

The homes at Agave offer a selection of popular one- and two-story floor plans that blend attractive design features like large kitchens and great rooms and expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets. The homes feature up to six bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,900 to 2,700 square feet.

“The new homes at Colina de Anza are situated in highly desirable Northwest Tucson, just off Interstate 10, providing easy access to downtown Tucson and the area’s major employment centers. Homeowners will also enjoy the on-site amenities as well as the proximity to popular shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation,” said Amy McReynolds, President of KB Home’s Tucson division. “As with other KB Home communities, Colina de Anza provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Colina de Anza Traditions and Agave sales offices and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $380,000s and $450,000s, respectively.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers—from those buying their first home to experienced buyers—allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

