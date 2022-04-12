KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to CFMT 2022-EBO2, LLC ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2022-1 (CFMT 2022-EBO2)

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 6 classes of asset-backed notes from CFMT 2022-EBO2, LLC ASSET-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2022-1 (CFMT 2022-EBO2), collateralized by FHA-insured Ginnie Mae early buyout (EBOs) loans and REO assets. As of the cut-off date, the subject pool is comprised of 3,405 loans totaling approximately $437.7 million, which were acquired by the Seller’s affiliates through transactions with third-party sellers. At certain times in the past, nearly all of the underlying loans were pooled in GNMA MBS but have since been repurchased (or “bought out”) from those MBS at a time when the loans had become seriously delinquent.

KBRA analyzed the underlying mortgage pool using the U.S. Ginnie Mae Early Buyout Rating Methodology. The analysis incorporates quantitative and qualitative analysis of servicing procedures and historical performance in projecting recovery amounts through the reperformance, non-conveyance, and conveyance paths, along with assuming a percentage of non-conveyable(uninsurable) amounts.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

