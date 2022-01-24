KBRA Publishes BBB- Issuer and Senior Note Ratings to SmartStop OP, L.P.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA is publishing an issuer rating of BBB- with a Stable Outlook to SmartStop OP, L.P. (“SmartStop”), the operating partnership of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. KBRA is also publishing a BBB- rating to SmartStop’s recently issued $150 million senior notes due April 19, 2032. The ratings were initially assigned in March 2022 on an unpublished basis.

