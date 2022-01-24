KBRA Releases High Yield, Distressed Assets and Servicing (HYDRA) Conference 2022 Recap
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases a recap of CRE Finance Council’s (CREFC) 14th annual High Yield, Distressed Assets & Servicing (HYDRA) Conference held in New York City on March 31.
In his opening remarks, Eric Thompson, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Structured Finance Ratings at KBRA and CREFC Chair, pointed out that not only was the last HYDRA conference held two years ago shortly before pandemic lockdowns, but its return was marked by record attendance. The event, which had eight sponsors including KBRA, was the first HYDRA conference to be offered in hybrid format.
The full-day program included five sessions that included discussions on CRE sub-debt, distressed asset management, office dynamics, debt fund marketplace, and NYC’s outlook post-COVID.
Click here to view the recap.
