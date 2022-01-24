KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for March 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for March.

March remittance reports continued to show mixed credit readings within the marketplace consumer loan sector. We continue to expect credit performance to generally weaken in both indices throughout 2022, as inflationary pressures weigh on consumer balance sheets. Additionally, we are monitoring how recent geopolitical events, and Federal Reserve monetary policy may impact the global economy and unemployment. However, tight labor markets, excess savings built up during the pandemic, and the approaching tax refund season should help to hamper any meaningful deterioration in credit in the near term.

