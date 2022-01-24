KBRA Releases Research – March Retail Sales Lagged Inflation YoY; Higher Prices, Rising Rates May Slow Spending

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#KBRA–KBRA releases research examining the March 2022 U.S. retail sales report. This month’s commentary discusses the gap between year-over-year retail sales growth and headline inflation. The report also examines the potential for rising prices, higher interest rates, and resurgent virus concerns to drag on spending in the months ahead.

Click here to view the report.

