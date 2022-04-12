Kibo Cited As the Only Leader by Independent Research Firm in B2C Commerce Solutions Research Report

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that global research and advisory firm Forrester Research has named Kibo the only Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022. According to Forrester, “Kibo is a best fit for digital businesses that prioritize a preintegrated platform with shared services across functional areas.”

Regarding Kibo, Forrester acknowledged in its report that, “It continues to bring more functionality ‘under the tent’ of the platform” and that “Kibo has strengths in product vision and supporting products and services, as it now has unified functions from its acquisitions and shares them between products in its platform.” Additionally, “Kibo is strong in front-end management, reporting and analytics, and order and inventory management.”

Kibo received top scores (5 out of 5) in the following criteria:

Reporting and analytics

Customer management and service

Order and inventory management

Role-based access management

Third-party channels

Multisite

Architecture

Extensibility and integration tools

Product vision

Performance

Supporting products and services

“We are proud to be named the leader by Forrester in their B2C Commerce Solutions evaluation,” said Allison Dancy, CMO at Kibo. “Our overall vision for Kibo eCommerce has resulted in a strong headless, unified platform that brings together sophisticated features built with our clients’ needs in mind. Kibo helps our customers provide engaging omnichannel shopping experiences across all channels in a modular, API-first approach. We pride ourselves on usability, and we are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester for our expertise in B2C commerce solutions.”

According to the Forrester report, for B2C digital businesses, “Modular, cloud-native commerce solutions are no longer just for the most digitally mature companies. In fact, modern commerce tech is more adaptive and provides resilience for the digital businesses that use it. Retailers and digital direct-to-consumer businesses are strapped for staff, forced to move faster than ever, and heavily reliant on technology.”

Kibo’s purpose-built features and headless architecture help future-proof B2C commerce implementations allowing teams to add functionality as buying behavior continues to evolve.

Kibo was recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Order Management Systems, Q2 2021 and The Forrester Wave™: Experience Optimization Platforms, Q4 2020. The company’s unified commerce portfolio solutions include order management technology, rich personalization capabilities, and AI-enhanced point of sale, all connected in one unified platform.

Download a copy of The Forrester Wave™: B2C Commerce Solutions, Q2 2022 today.

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce for B2C and B2B models, enterprise-grade order management, and customer data-enhanced point of sale. Global clients like Reebok, Office Depot, and Helly Hansen rely on the API-first, microservices architecture of Kibo to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and customer expectations.

