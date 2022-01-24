Kymera Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Company to begin hosting quarterly calls to provide broad updates across pipeline

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will report first quarter 2022 financial results on May 3rd, 2022 and will host a conference call at 8AM ET. The Company will also participate in several upcoming investor conferences and events.

“As Kymera approaches the two-year anniversary of our initial public offering and is now a clinical stage company across three unique programs, we will be providing a broad update on our programs and pipelines on our first quarterly results conference call,” said Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “We are looking forward to engaging with all our stakeholders through these quarterly calls on the progress we are making toward building Kymera into a best-in-class, fully-integrated degrader medicines company.”

To access the conference call via phone, please dial 833-740-0921 (U.S.) or +1 409-937-8885 (International) and use the conference ID 2984916. A live webcast of the event will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

Kymera Therapeutics also announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Fireside Chat with Kymera Management Team on May 5th at 11:15 AM ET

Fireside Chat with Nello Mainolfi, PhD on May 12th at 11:00 AM ET

Call with Nello Mainolfi, PhD on May 17th at 1:00 PM ET

Fireside Chat with Nello Mainolfi, PhD on May 23rd at 1:15 PM ET

Virtual on demand presentation by Nello Mainolfi, PhD on May 24th, available starting from 7:00 AM ET

Presentation webcasts will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule therapies that harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics designed to address the most intractable pathways and provide new treatments for patients. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” biotechnology company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s “Best Places to Work.” For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Bruce Jacobs

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

857-285-5300

Chris Brinzey

Managing Director, Westwicke

[email protected]

339-970-2843

Media Contact:

Tyler Gagnon

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

508-904-9446