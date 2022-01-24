LBank Exchange Listed Metavault (MVD1) on April 1, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Metavault (MVD1) on April 1, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the MVD1/USDT trading pair officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 1, 2022.





The blockchain, DeFi and metaverse spaces have been expanding rapidly since their emergence while creating lots of great investment opportunities. Aiming to be the world’s smartest DAO-directed treasury, Metavault (MVD1) allows anyone to participate in the latest and most profitable projects and strategies in these spaces. Its native token MVD1 was listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 1, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Metavault DAO

Metavault DAO is a blockchain-based, community-governed investment platform and decentralized venture capital vehicle that allows anyone to participate in the latest blockchain, DeFi and metaverse projects and strategies.

As a DAO, Metavault will be directed and governed by the very people that use the platform, with all decisions taken democratically by the members of the DAO. This is in direct contrast to the way in which the traditional financial market operates, where centralized institutions dictate policies and the customers or ‘users’ have no choice but to acquiesce. Every decision taken by the Metavault DAO is done so with fairness and full transparency for all community members to verify.

There are also mechanisms in place to ensure fair earnings distribution between investors, while the open-source nature of the project allows anyone to see the Metavault code, which also undergoes annual audits to ensure it remains secure and fair.

The core team of Metavault is highly experienced and motivated with in-depth market knowledge and a desire to disrupt the DeFi 2.0 space. And the highly skilled developers of Metavault can analyze, develop, and deploy smart contract. Metavault doesn’t exist to serve whales.

It is the premiere DeFi ecosystem, mainly on the Fantom blockchain, and aims to be the world’s smartest DAO-directed treasury, applying unique strategies based on holistic research. With in-house development, Metavault scours the crypto landscape for disruptive new projects or protocols and allocates treasury funds into the most promising instruments at an early stage.

About MVD1 Token

Metavault was created as a method of addressing the cryptocurrency world’s over reliance on fiat-backed stablecoins. The decentralised reserve currency protocol is based around the native MVD1 token, the value of which derives from a basket of assets under Metavault’s control, known as the ‘treasury’.

The MVD1 token is not pegged to a specific fiat value like regular stablecoins. Rather, it operates as a store of value, using the treasury to back the issuance and value of MVD1 tokens. Instead of borrowing it like stablecoins do, Metavault owns its liquidity.

Whenever the price of MVD1 falls below the backing price, the protocol buys back and burns MVD1 tokens to maintain this price, ensuring that the MVD1 Price will be held above the calculated backing price. The Metavault treasury holds enough reserves relative to the total supply to be able to keep buying and burning tokens whenever necessary.

MVD1 was listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 1, 2022, investors who are interested in Metavault DAO investment could easily buy and sell MVD1 token on LBank Exchange from then. The listing of MVD1 on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

