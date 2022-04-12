LBank Exchange Will List Active World Rewards Token (AWRT) on April 22, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 20, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Active World Rewards Token (AWRT) on April 22, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the AWRT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 22, 2022.

Active World Club is a project that aims to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies, with an ecosystem of sports betting, video gaming, casino gaming, auctions, and AWC NFT marketplace. Its native token Active World Rewards Token (AWRT) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 22, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Active World Club

Active World Club (AWC) was formed to serve as a peer-to-peer platform for the facilitation of Defi and NFT projects. The Club is for “invited members only” creating exclusivity by design.

Within The Club, there are opportunities for like-minded members to exchange investment thoughts, ideas, and strategies. Members are encouraged to share the discovery of rising artists, burgeoning inventors, small businesses, turn around financial opportunities, relaunches, M&A opportunities and create ways to right social or civil injustices, identify and fund worthy causes and all in one place. All this with the goal of pursuing the “crypto-lifestyle” of exotic cars, boats, planes, and travel. Its mission is to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies.

Active World Club Members can utilize, earn, and be rewarded the AWRT ERC-20 based tokens by participating in a range of events and promotions. In addition, there is also a decentralized crypto exchange called Active World Club Exchange where Active World Club members can trade the top tier coins and tokens as well as the full suite of AWC tokens.

About AWRT Token

Based on ERC-20, Active World Rewards Token (AWRT) is the native rewards token for the Active World Club ecosystem of Sports betting, Video gaming, Casino gaming, Auctions, and AWC NFT marketplace. AWRT was created and launched in August 2021 and has been live in the AWC Exchange for P2P trading by AWC members since September 2021.

The total supply of AWRT is 1 trillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 5% on each transaction, of which 2% is redistributed to existing AWRT token holders, another 2% is provided for charity organizations voted by AWRT holders for distribution, and the rest 1% goes into the liquidity pool.

AWRT token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 22, 2022. Investors who are interested in Active World Club can easily buy and sell AWRT token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of AWRT on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

