LBank Exchange Will List CoinViewCap (CVC) on April 28, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CoinViewCap (CVC) on April 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CVC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 01:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022.

CoinViewCap (CVC) is a website where users can get useful tools and information such as 17,000+ cryptocurrencies’ live prices, latest market news, details of ICOs, and many more. The CVC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 01:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CoinViewCap

In order to provide the best experience for its users, CoinViewCap (CVC) team has designed a website with all useful tools and information in one place. The website is CoinViewCap.com, it opened on February 2022 and is the main utility for its native token CVC.

The website shows the most accurate live prices, charts and market rates from trusted top crypto exchanges globally. It covers over 17,000+ cryptocurrencies, latest market news, trusted historical data, details of active, upcoming and finished ICOs, as well as providing a list of cryptocurrency and blockchain related events, valid and authentic list of cryptocurrency wallets and Bitcoin mining pools.

CoinViewCap uses a static reward system, which means that any transactions involving these tokens will incur fees. A percentage will go into the liquidity pool for every transaction and another percentage will be allocated among the holders.

About CVC Token

CVC is a stealth launched, DeFi Token programmed to reward 1% in reflections back to holders, and to protect the small investor from whale manipulation with a 1% maximum transaction limitation and 2% maximum wallet holding limitation.

Based on ERC-20, CVC has a total supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens, of which 5% will be used for marketing and development, 3% is provided for LP, 1% is provided for reflections, and the rest 91% is distributed to the community. There are also manual burns by its developers to keep CVC token deflationary.

CVC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 01:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022. Investors who are interested in CoinViewCap investment can easily buy and sell CVC token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of CVC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

