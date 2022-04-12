Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 24, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Crogecoin (CROGE) on April 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CROGE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 19:00 (UTC+8) on April 24, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Crogecoin (CROGE) on April 24, 2022

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/121463_picture1.jpg

Bringing the hype and fun of a meme coin to the Cronos chain, Crogecoin (CROGE) sets itself apart from other digital assets with a new, vibrant community made up of friendly reptiles, and with features such as Play to Earn (P2E) game and Bridge. Its native token CROGE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on April 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Crogecoin

Launched on March 15th, 2022, Crogecoin is designed to bring the hype and fun of a meme coin to the Cronos chain. With an early birth, Crogecoin is aiming to reach its full potential.

Currently there are no P2E games in the Cronos market. Crogecoin’s development team has worked hard on an already existing game that they had, and converting it to Cronos. The team could have released some simple, basic game for the community, but the team have a higher standard than that and wanted to provide a quality, worthy of sharing game that’s fun for all.

Moreover, the first BSC to CRO bridge is live, which has never been done before, and Crogecoin is the first token to have it, meaning that the entire BSC world can safely and simply bridge BNB into the CROGE token. The bridge is the portal from BSC to CRO for anyone who does not know how to get Cronos currency, inviting the BSC world over to CRO.

About CROGE Token

CROGE is the native token of community-driven Crogecoin project. Based on Cronos chain, it has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 7% on each transaction, of which 4% will be used for marketing, 3% is provided for LP. As it becomes more established, the marketing tax will be lowered and the LP tax will be raised.

CROGE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 19:00 (UTC+8) on April 24, 2022. Investors who are interested in Crogecoin investment can easily buy and sell CROGE token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about CROGE Token:

Official Website: https://www.crogecoin.com

Telegram: https://t.me/crogecoin

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Croge_CRO

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/croge.crypto/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/croge.cro/

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121463