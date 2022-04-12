LBank Exchange Will List EXA TOKEN (EXA) on April 19, 2022

Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 18, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list EXA TOKEN (EXA) on April 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EXA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 19, 2022.

As a city model that solves all sorts of urban issues by grafting new technology, smart city is rapidly expanding throughout the world in recent years. To build a new standard for smart cities with blockchain, EXA CONNECTED platform develops a technology-based service content necessary for the future city by connecting advanced technology such as smart building, AI robot, auto-driving mobility, drone, etc. Its native token EXA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 19, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing EXA CONNECTED

EXA CONNECTED is a platform which EXA ROBOTICS has established by combining the Klaytn blockchain technology on the existing service focusing on the auto-driving AI robot ‘KORI’ developed by EXA ROBOTICS. It develops service content based on technology necessary in the future city by connecting advanced technology such as smart city, smart building, AI robot, auto-driving mobility etc. to provide and service content that maximizes the features of the city.

EXA CONNECTED platform is formed with a Wallpad loaded with the EXA connector (APP) with the artificial Internet of Things (AIoT) system and EXA SPACE, a service where remote controlling is possible from indoor; EXA ROBOTICS, a service provided using auto-driving AI robot ‘KORI’ as line-up; EXA COMMERCE, an e-commerce service provided through the integrated payment system EXA PAY from future smart city with AIoT fused; and EXA DAO, a DeFi service.

In addition to these services, EXA CONNECTED platform has established a reward system to activate the platform by increasing the motivation of the users to participate and to trigger interest. Mileage regarding the activity within the platform such as consumption activity of the user within the platform, evaluation regarding the product and service etc. is paid in rewards. The mileage received as reward can be used as payment method when purchasing the product from the platform or for using the service. The used mileage is partially paid back for the paid amount according to the reward policy or is cashed-back through mileage allowing the mileage to circulate from the platform.

About EXA Token

EXA CONNECTED is an ecosystem established using EXA token as a medium issued based in the token standard KIP-7 from the Klaytn network. EXA Token can be used as payment method when purchasing a specific product or using the service within the platform, it can be converted to cash for withdrawal or be used as investment asset through exchange market by exchanging it to other virtual asset through the wallet service of the Klaytn network.

The EXA is a method of maintaining and sustaining the platform ecosystem by becoming a medium which connects the content and asset, user and content, user and user, furthermore company (EXA ROBOTICS) with user where the platform becomes a method maintaining and sustaining the platform ecosystem forming the virtuous structure.

The total supply of EXA is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for token swap, another 30% is provided for building the ecosystem, 20% is provided for development, 10% is allocated to the initial members, 5% is provided for marketing and airdrops, and the rest 5% is allocated to advisors and partners.

EXA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on April 19, 2022. Investors who are interested in EXA CONNECTED investment can easily buy and sell EXA token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of EXA on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

