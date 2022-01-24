Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 4, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Qfora (QUROZ) on April 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the QUROZ/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 6, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Qfora (QUROZ) on April 6, 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/119087_d299137f94b9cb01_002full.jpg

Blockchain technology and NFTs have changed the way people creating digital content since their emergence. Qfora network has built a platform called Conbox utilizing the power of blockchain technology that allows users to create content and get rewarded with its native token QUROZ. With Qfora network, users can also issue NFTs with their content and generate profits in various ways. The QUROZ token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 6, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Qfora

Qfora has led Personal Color and Fit Style market in Korea under the brand name Coloz for the last 8 years, and provided not only Fashion-Beauty industry but also academia with De facto standard. Generating users’ PI (Personal Information) based on Coloz’s accumulated IT and human touch technology, Qfora App shows how much Beauty/Fashion items match each individual using Qfora verification model, so it becomes an indispensable Life Style App.

Now with blockchain technology, Qfora has built a global platform called Conbox that focuses on K-Culture and K-Contents, and users can get rewarded with its cryptocurrency called QUROZ by creating content on it. These contents include art, fashion, beauty, food, entertainment, drama, movie, sports, music, game, etc., and users can issue them as NFTs on Conbox+, XR Gallery, Q-Shot, Investor Lunge, Archive, and NFT Game, to trade on exchange and generate profit in various ways. With these features, Qfora is creating a K-Culture metaverse and offers one stop service that addresses all the K-Contents related issues.

Conbox aims to attract 4 million global users in the year of 2025. An NFT Game called “Top Bam” is also planned by Qfora to be launched in the near future. The rewarding system and platforms of Qfora is supported by its native token QUROZ, and global exchange listing of QUROZ has started recently.

About QUROZ Token

QUROZ is the native token of Qfora ecosystem. Based on Ethereum network, QUROZ has a total supply of 1.2 billion (i.e. 1,200,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for token sale, 5% is allocated to the partners, 15% is provided for ecosystem activation, utilized as airdrop and bounty for building and booming up ecosystem, 10% is allocated to the team and advisor, and the 40% is reserved as QUROZ pool and fund for issuing Q-points.

QUROZ will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on April 6, 2022, investors who are interested in Qfora investment can easily buy and sell QUROZ token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of QUROZ on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

Learn More about QUROZ Token:

Official Website: http://qfora.co.kr

Telegram: https://t.me/qfora_community_kr

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119087