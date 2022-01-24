Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 30, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Super Kids (KIDS) on May 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KIDS/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 5, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Super Kids (KIDS) on May 5, 2022

There are about 1.97 billion kids around the world, and their growth is constantly changing every year due to changes in food, culture, etc., making data about kids difficult to be kept up to date. To address this issue, Super Kids (KIDS) utilizes the power of blockchain to collect and analyze kids’ growth data. Its native token KIDS will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 5, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Super Kids

Super Kids is a blockchain project based on physical growth and fitness measurement data for children.

By focusing on space and storytelling, the Super Kids contributes to kids’ physical development and combines space and storytelling to complement the problems encountered in the traditional way of collecting kids’ growth data. Its space provides kids with play and experiences to gather growth data. Its storytelling exists to interact with kids and help influence their emotional connections and development.

For the collection and analysis of data, Super Kids developed Medical Box, a patented system that supports kids to measure and compare their physical strength while having fun playing; SuperKids SmartBand, which is linked with CCTVs and Beacons installed inside the theme park to inform the parent of where their kids are and what they are doing with real-time video and text messages; Theme Room, which exists in the form of rooms as individual spaces installed in thousands of square meters of theme parks with different purposes and missions; Kids Total Data Platform, an integrated information platform that stores kids’ physical and emotional data obtained from Medical Box, SuperKids SmartBand, and Theme Room; and Character Bank, which provides a marketplace for character designers and for people from all over the world to upload their creations with an AI reviewing process.

Through this project, mothers or guardians can better understand the physical and emotional stages of their kids’ development, and related companies and institutions will be able to create indicators for kids by using Big Data.

About KIDS Token

KIDS token supports payment of all services that exist in scalable blockchain network of Super Kids. It will be used in a variety of services that intersect kids’ growth, such as store access tickets at theme parks, food and beverages, various goods, customized nutritional supplements, educational materials, clothing, furniture, and toys. In addition, the SuperKids Foundation will use KIDS token for contracting and payments/settlement with the company.

Based on Klaytn, KIDS has a total supply of 1.95 billion (i.e. 1,950,000,000) tokens, of which 30% is provided for sales and tickets, 15% is provided for platform investment, 20% is allocated to ecosystem partners, 7% will be used for marketing, 2% is provided for airdrop, 4% will be used for community building, 7% is provided for copyright management, 10% is allocated to the team and others, and the rest 5% is reserved.

KIDS token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 14:00 (UTC+8) on May 5, 2022. Investors who are interested in Super Kids investment can easily buy and sell KIDS token on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

