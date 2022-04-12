Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list The Soldiers Gold (TSG) on April 28, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TSG/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 15:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List The Soldiers Gold (TSG) on April 28, 2022

Started with an imagination where each country secretly agreed to recruit elite soldiers who enjoy metaverse based FPS games to fight the alien, The Soldiers project proposes a platform based on NFT assets using blockchain technology, aiming to solve the problems that occur in the NFT industry and to create an efficient worldview of a new concept. Its native token The Soldiers Gold (TSG) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing The Soldiers

The Soldiers is an NFT ecosystem that utilizes blockchain technology and provides a global payment system so that all participants can engage in active economic activities on virtual asset-based platforms. Participants can participate in The Soldiers Network anywhere in the real world and receive nationwide services.

The Soldiers’ entries are not just game cards, but they are art works of artists currently working in the Open Sea and are valuable works of art that are being discussed with the Certified Judicial Scriveners Association.

The ecosystem of The Soldiers contains Gold Coin, Silver Coin and Pay Point. The holders or secondary holders who participated in minting receive a profit model through the mining system. In addition, Silver Coins are swapped with Gold Coins listed on global virtual currency exchanges so that they can be exchanged for goods at any time. As for the use of pay cards linked to Silver Coins, the basic strategy is to increase the number of card subscribers by providing strong rewards when converting Silver Coins to points.

The Soldiers also partnered with a leisure station operated by membership system to exchange Silver Coins at a significantly discounted price for pensions, hotels, resorts, spas, water parks, skis, golfs, horses, yachts, rental cars, domestic travel, overseas travel, etc.

About TSG Token

As the native token of The Soldiers ecosystem, The Soldiers Gold (TSG) overcomes the shortcomings of exchange rate changes, transmission speed, and commission fees between key currencies by country. The issued TSG virtual asset is free from international exchange rate and fee issues, and allows both developers and partners who will join The Soldiers Network in the future to join the token ecosystem built on a single blockchain network.

This reduces the cumbersome payment process and enables fast transmission. As such, the network is lowering entry barriers so that potential global partners can join by utilizing blockchain technology, making it a key asset in expanding its worldview under The Soldiers.

Based on Klaytn, TSG has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 40% is provided for ecosystem, 10% is provided for marketing swap, another 10% is provided for mining swap, 30% is allocated to the team, and the rest 10% is allocated to the advisor.

TSG token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 15:00 (UTC+8) on April 28, 2022. Investors who are interested in The Soldiers investment can easily buy and sell TSG token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about TSG Token:

Official Website: https://soldierscoin.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/hRYfUTmaea

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheSoldiers_KR

Medium: https://medium.com/@thesoldierskr

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now: lbank.info

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l Linkedin

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

[email protected]

PR Contact:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/121561