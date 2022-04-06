LBbank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 6th April.

Project: QUROZ

Listing date: 6th Apr.

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: http://qfora.co.kr

About:

Qfora has led Personal Color and Fit Style market in Korea under the brand name Coloz for the last 8 years, and provided not only Fashion-Beauty industry but also academia with De facto standard. Generating users’ PI (Personal Information) based on Coloz’s accumulated IT and human touch technology, Qfora App shows how much Beauty/Fashion items match each individual using Qfora verification model, so it becomes an indispensable Life Style App.

Project: STAR(1)

Listing date: 6th Apr.

Key words: Initial listing, SOL

Official Website: http://star-chain.io/index_en.html

About:

The STAR CHAIN project includes providing services such as Cover Star, an innovative audition platform different from existing audition programs, STAR Music, NFT digital content, and real-life payment systems.

Project: LFT

Listing date: 6th Apr.

Key words: ERC20

Official Website: https://lendflare.finance/

About:

Lendflare is a decentralized borrowing platform on Ethereum blockchain that allows Curve LP holders (the borrowers) to draw fixed-rate, fixed term and high LTV loans against Curve LP used as collateral, with no concerns for assets being liquidated due to price fluctuation.

Project: ASW

Listing date: 6th Apr.

Key words: ERC20

Official Website: https://adaswap.app/

About:

AdaSwap is an ecosystem builder that will be launched on the Cardano network and will help launch the Cardano network.

Project: ETS(1)

Listing date: 7th Apr.

Key words: Initial listing, ERC20

Official Website: https://ethersig.io/EN_home

About:

Ethereum Signature is a blockchain-based global electronic payment platform that aims to replace traditional paper contracts made around the world. For achieving its goal, it plans to secure technical infrastructure and electronic contracting processes to support each country’s language and meet the legal effectiveness appropriate for that country. Provided on the Web and in APP format, it allows users to sign payments anytime, anywhere with an Internet connection.

Project: EWT

Listing date: 7th Apr.

Key words: Listed on Sushiswap, bitforex, Poly

Official Website: https://ecowatt.io/

About:

The EcoWatt Token is a carbon certificate generator that empowers the community to participate in the long-term growth of the world going both green and electric. With EcoWatt, you can become part of the green revolution with one click. 1 EcoWatt Token (EWT) is at launch backed by 1 Watt of renewable power plant capacity. The EcoWatt Token has a fixed supply, but the Watt per Token, and therefore its output, continues to increase.

Project: CBX

Listing date: 8th Apr.

Key words: Gamefi, listed on mexc, bybit, probit global, ERC20

Official Website: https://www.cropbytes.com/

About:

CropBytes is the world’s leading virtual economy game based entirely in crypto on the economics of real-world farming. Designed to truly represent the real world, you can work and earn a living within the game, just as you would in real life. It has been 4 years since CropBytes’ inception when the adoption of crypto assets was in its nascent stages. Today traders, players and owners all play a large role within the game economics, allowing the economy to evolve based on the mechanics of demand & supply.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Mar 28th to Mar 3rd, 2022

Name: STN

Weekly gain: 364%

Official Website: https://stingcoin.io/main

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stn/usdt/#usd

Name: GMM

Weekly gain: 259%

Official Website: https://gamium.world/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gmm/usdt/#usd

Name: TPY

Weekly gain: 898%

Official Website: https://thrupenny.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tpy/usdt/#usd

Name: RYOMA

Weekly gain: 367%

Official Website: http://ryoma.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ryoma/usdt/#alts

Name: WIRTUAL

Weekly gain: 73%

Official Website: https://wirtual.co

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wirtual/usdt/#usd

Name: SBCC

Weekly gain: 242%

Official Website: http://www.sbcc.world

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sbcc/usdt/#usd

Name: MBC

Weekly gain: 320%

Official Website: https://mbccoin.co.kr/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mbc/usdt/#usd

Name: HCC

Weekly gain: 67%

Official Website: http://www.huntercryptocoin.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hcc/usdt/#usd

Name: EWC

Weekly gain: 42%

Official Website: https://www.erugocoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ewc/usdt/#usd

Name: CK

Weekly gain: 0.5%

Official Website: https://cryptokingofficial.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ck/usdt/#gamefi

Name: XMP

Official Website: http://www.maptodl.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xmp/usdt/#alts

Name: CRU

Official Website: https://cryptounit.cc/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cru/usdt/#usd

Name: LY

Official Website: https://lillyfinance.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ly/usdt/#usd

Name: EZC

Weekly gain: 643%

Official Website: https://ezchain.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ezc/usdt/#alts

Name: SPAY

Official Website: https://spacey2025.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spay/usdt/#usd

Name: BRWL

Weekly gain: 128%

Official Website: https://www.bcbrawlers.com

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/brwl/usdt/#gamefi

Name: ZIRVE

Official Website: https://www.zirvecoin.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/zirve/usdt/#usd

Name: CULT

Weekly gain: 155%

Official Website: https://cultdao.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cult/usdt/#gamefi

Name: MVD（1）

Weekly gain: 301%

Official Website: https://metavault.org

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mvd1/usdt/#alts

Name: COW

Weekly gain: 49%

Official Website: https://cowswap.exchange/#/swap

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cow/usdt/#usd

Name: SHIBDOGE

Weekly gain: 51%

Official Website: https://www.realshibadoge.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shibdoge/usdt/#usd

Name: QOM

Official Website: https://www.qompredator.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qom/usdt/#alts

Name: PLCU

Official Website: https://plcultima.com/en/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/plcu/usdt/#alts

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/119559