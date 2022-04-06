LBbank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022
Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2022) – As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 6th April.
Project: QUROZ
Listing date: 6th Apr.
Key words: Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: http://qfora.co.kr
About:
Qfora has led Personal Color and Fit Style market in Korea under the brand name Coloz for the last 8 years, and provided not only Fashion-Beauty industry but also academia with De facto standard. Generating users’ PI (Personal Information) based on Coloz’s accumulated IT and human touch technology, Qfora App shows how much Beauty/Fashion items match each individual using Qfora verification model, so it becomes an indispensable Life Style App.
Project: STAR(1)
Listing date: 6th Apr.
Key words: Initial listing, SOL
Official Website: http://star-chain.io/index_en.html
About:
The STAR CHAIN project includes providing services such as Cover Star, an innovative audition platform different from existing audition programs, STAR Music, NFT digital content, and real-life payment systems.
Project: LFT
Listing date: 6th Apr.
Key words: ERC20
Official Website: https://lendflare.finance/
About:
Lendflare is a decentralized borrowing platform on Ethereum blockchain that allows Curve LP holders (the borrowers) to draw fixed-rate, fixed term and high LTV loans against Curve LP used as collateral, with no concerns for assets being liquidated due to price fluctuation.
Project: ASW
Listing date: 6th Apr.
Key words: ERC20
Official Website: https://adaswap.app/
About:
AdaSwap is an ecosystem builder that will be launched on the Cardano network and will help launch the Cardano network.
Project: ETS(1)
Listing date: 7th Apr.
Key words: Initial listing, ERC20
Official Website: https://ethersig.io/EN_home
About:
Ethereum Signature is a blockchain-based global electronic payment platform that aims to replace traditional paper contracts made around the world. For achieving its goal, it plans to secure technical infrastructure and electronic contracting processes to support each country’s language and meet the legal effectiveness appropriate for that country. Provided on the Web and in APP format, it allows users to sign payments anytime, anywhere with an Internet connection.
Project: EWT
Listing date: 7th Apr.
Key words: Listed on Sushiswap, bitforex, Poly
Official Website: https://ecowatt.io/
About:
The EcoWatt Token is a carbon certificate generator that empowers the community to participate in the long-term growth of the world going both green and electric. With EcoWatt, you can become part of the green revolution with one click. 1 EcoWatt Token (EWT) is at launch backed by 1 Watt of renewable power plant capacity. The EcoWatt Token has a fixed supply, but the Watt per Token, and therefore its output, continues to increase.
Project: CBX
Listing date: 8th Apr.
Key words: Gamefi, listed on mexc, bybit, probit global, ERC20
Official Website: https://www.cropbytes.com/
About:
CropBytes is the world’s leading virtual economy game based entirely in crypto on the economics of real-world farming. Designed to truly represent the real world, you can work and earn a living within the game, just as you would in real life. It has been 4 years since CropBytes’ inception when the adoption of crypto assets was in its nascent stages. Today traders, players and owners all play a large role within the game economics, allowing the economy to evolve based on the mechanics of demand & supply.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings – Mar 28th to Mar 3rd, 2022
Name: STN
Weekly gain: 364%
Official Website: https://stingcoin.io/main
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/stn/usdt/#usd
Name: GMM
Weekly gain: 259%
Official Website: https://gamium.world/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/gmm/usdt/#usd
Name: TPY
Weekly gain: 898%
Official Website: https://thrupenny.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/tpy/usdt/#usd
Name: RYOMA
Weekly gain: 367%
Official Website: http://ryoma.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ryoma/usdt/#alts
Name: WIRTUAL
Weekly gain: 73%
Official Website: https://wirtual.co
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/wirtual/usdt/#usd
Name: SBCC
Weekly gain: 242%
Official Website: http://www.sbcc.world
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/sbcc/usdt/#usd
Name: MBC
Weekly gain: 320%
Official Website: https://mbccoin.co.kr/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mbc/usdt/#usd
Name: HCC
Weekly gain: 67%
Official Website: http://www.huntercryptocoin.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/hcc/usdt/#usd
Name: EWC
Weekly gain: 42%
Official Website: https://www.erugocoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ewc/usdt/#usd
Name: CK
Weekly gain: 0.5%
Official Website: https://cryptokingofficial.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ck/usdt/#gamefi
Name: XMP
Official Website: http://www.maptodl.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/xmp/usdt/#alts
Name: CRU
Official Website: https://cryptounit.cc/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cru/usdt/#usd
Name: LY
Official Website: https://lillyfinance.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ly/usdt/#usd
Name: EZC
Weekly gain: 643%
Official Website: https://ezchain.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ezc/usdt/#alts
Name: SPAY
Official Website: https://spacey2025.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/spay/usdt/#usd
Name: BRWL
Weekly gain: 128%
Official Website: https://www.bcbrawlers.com
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/brwl/usdt/#gamefi
Name: ZIRVE
Official Website: https://www.zirvecoin.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/zirve/usdt/#usd
Name: CULT
Weekly gain: 155%
Official Website: https://cultdao.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cult/usdt/#gamefi
Name: MVD（1）
Weekly gain: 301%
Official Website: https://metavault.org
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/mvd1/usdt/#alts
Name: COW
Weekly gain: 49%
Official Website: https://cowswap.exchange/#/swap
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cow/usdt/#usd
Name: SHIBDOGE
Weekly gain: 51%
Official Website: https://www.realshibadoge.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/shibdoge/usdt/#usd
Name: QOM
Official Website: https://www.qompredator.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/qom/usdt/#alts
Name: PLCU
Official Website: https://plcultima.com/en/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/plcu/usdt/#alts
Figure 1: LBank Weekly Listing Report, 6th April 2022
To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/119559_9bc028b344eed980_002full.jpg
