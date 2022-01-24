LeAnn Cotten Joins Vergent LMS as Vice President of Sales and Vendor Management

RIDGELAND, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vergent LMS, a premier fintech lending platform, announced that LeAnn Cotten will be joining as its new Vice President of Sales and Vendor Management.

As Vice President of Sales and Vendor Management, Cotten will oversee the sales team and oversee coordinating sales efforts with various departments. Cotten will be responsible for analyzing market potential, tracking sales, creating status reports and ultimately, connecting lenders with the solutions they need through Vergent’s omnichannel lending platform.

Cotten is a veteran of the consumer lending industry with more than 20 years of experience in operations. Prior to joining the Vergent team, Cotten served in various capacities both in the field and in the corporate office for TMX Finance, a company that provides consumer credit products under the TitleMax®, TitleBucks®, and InstaLoan® brands. Her most recent position was Regional Vice President of Operations, where she provided sales and career leadership for over 150 employees and was responsible for the hiring, coaching, and business development for one of TMX Finance’s largest regions.

“I’m thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the Vergent team, and I resonate greatly with their mission of improving and streamlining the lending process for lenders and borrowers alike,” Cotten said. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in consumer lending to further drive Vergent’s continued success among lenders of all sizes.”

“We are glad to have LeAnn join the team as our new Vice President of Sales and Vendor Management,” said Scott Putnam, CEO of Vergent. “LeAnn has a wide range of experience in operations, sales and leadership and she understands the lenders that we work with. The skills that she brings to the table are sure to be a tremendous asset to Vergent.”

About Vergent Loan Management Software

Vergent Loan Management Software (Vergent LMS) provides an omnichannel lending solution for lending institutions and financial services organizations. Based out of Texas and Mississippi, Vergent offers an end-to-end solution for consumer, small-dollar, auto and online lenders. Founded in 2006, the company serves lenders in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Central America. With over $690 billion serviced and 20,000 active users, Vergent offers lenders an intuitive software that seamlessly adapts to any business. To learn more about Vergent LMS, go to vergentlms.com.

