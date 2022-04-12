Leeward Renewable Energy Operations Announces the Posting of Q4 2021 Financial Results and May 2 Investor Call

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC (“LREO”) today announced that it has posted to its secure investor relations site key operating and financial results for the fourth-quarter 2021, and that it will hold an investor conference call on May 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. CST. Investors who hold LREO’s 4.250% Senior Notes due in 2029, prospective investors, broker-dealers, and securities analysts are welcome to access the investor call, and can join the live webcast here. For voice-only access, dial:

Number: +1 (510) 338-9438 (USA Toll Free) Code: 2556 140 2183

A recording and transcript of the investor call will be posted to LREO’s secure investor site within 24 hours of the call. Please join the event five minutes prior to scheduled start time.

For information on how to access the site, visit https://www.leewardenergy.com/request-access/ or contact Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy Operations, LLC is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. LREO is actively developing and contracting new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 1.9 gigawatts contracted and 20 gigawatts under development and construction spanning over 100 projects. LREO is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$121 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2021). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

