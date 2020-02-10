LinkSquares Secures $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by G Squared

Funds will accelerate company’s vision to serve as the singular hub for legal teams

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LinkSquares, the company behind the AI-powered contract management platform of choice, today announced it has raised $100 million in Series C financing led by G Squared, with participation from new investor G2 Venture Partners as well as existing investors. This brings the company’s total funding to $161.5 million, at a current valuation of $800 million. To date, the company has built relationships with more than 500+ in-house legal teams, including Wayfair, DraftKings, and Drift. Chief legal officers and general counsels at these companies are using LinkSquares’ end-to-end contract management tools to better understand their business commitments, which were previously buried in thousands of contracts. With the new funding, the company intends to further advance its contract management offerings, while also modernizing tools in other areas of priority for CLOs, GCs and their teams.

“LinkSquares has built a bespoke AI solution for an arcane industry problem. We believe the company has a fundamentally superior technology stack that makes its offering one of the preeminent solutions for modern legal teams,” said Spencer McLeod, partner at G Squared. “The company’s management team is customer- and product-obsessed, and it shows – not only in the product’s exceptional quality, but in its industry-high user satisfaction, best-in-class win rates, and robust unit economics. G Squared is thrilled to support LinkSquares’ vision for the future of legal technology.”

Gartner projects that legal department budgets allotted to technology will increase threefold by 2025. This development comes as legal departments modernize their technology stacks to keep pace with the evolution of business.

“Today’s investment marks a significant new phase in our company’s growth. Having worked with hundreds of the top CLOs and GCs in the country, we know that legal leaders are ready to take their seat at the table. But, they need insightful analysis extracted from data-driven tools to get there,” said Vishal Sunak, CEO, LinkSquares. “CLM was the natural place to start. Over time, we aim to help legal leaders finally shed their reliance on single-point products, spreadsheets and email, all while continuing to surface the hidden data that is required to make informed decisions at the executive level.”

Founded in 2015, LinkSquares quickly grew to be the market leader in the contract management and analytics space, by combining the power of a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence with the expertise of its top legal customers to ensure they have the fastest legal analysis and contract management. Companies are able to get up and running on LinkSquares’ contract management tools within a matter of days, and today, LinkSquares is the first and most powerful AI-driven end-to-end solution for contract lifecycle management.

Finalize is an AI-driven solution that enables your legal team to draft, review, and approve contracts faster by providing full-visibility into your contract process, from draft to signature

offers post-signature analytics and a searchable repository for every contract, allowing companies to leverage AI to extract contract data to reduce risk, boost revenue and improve their businesses. Integrations with Salesforce, Adobe Sign, DocuSign and HelloSign ensure that wherever your data lives, LinkSquares will give you a single pane of glass.

“LinkSquares has enabled our team of over 165 legal professionals to easily find the contacts and legal information they need,” says Clay Davis, Director of Global Legal Operations at TechData. He continued, “This has helped us operate as a truly global enterprise, eliminate information silos, and scale efficiently.”

Dan Oros, partner at G2 Venture Partners said, “We are thrilled to be a part of the LinkSquares journey as they digitally transform the legal function. LinkSquares’ industry-leading product is relevant for every industry, and for each customer, they uplevel the legal function, enabling the business to operate more efficiently and strategically.”

Xerox Ventures Managing Director, Chris Fisher said, “Xerox Ventures invests in technology and market leaders who are paving the way for transformative gains in efficiency, cost savings and revenue. LinkSquares brings scalable automation into a traditionally fragmented process while delivering exceptional customer experiences. With Xerox as a customer and a partner, LinkSquares can drive continued adoption in our portfolio of businesses, substantial customer base and the greater market.”

The company has won accolades such as Inc. 5000 winner, Fast Company Most Innovative Company, and Gartner Cool Vendor for Contract Lifecycle Management in 2020, as well as consistently showing up as a winner on G2 for best software solutions. A new Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) report by Forrester Consulting measured the potential ROI that LinkSquares’ CLM can offer customers. Savings from deploying LinkSquares equal a 352% return on investment (ROI) and a net present value (NPV) of $2.71 million.

By the numbers:

More than four million documents processed

Over 100 million unique data points extracted to date

Grew the bank of Smart Values that customers use to extract contract trends and patterns by 6x over the last year, providing access to more than 100 critical terms

For more information about LinkSquares’ AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform, contact [email protected].

