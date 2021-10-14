Lisa Graham Promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of ComEd

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ComEd today announced Lisa Graham has been promoted to the company’s senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, effective April 1. In this role, Graham, a 12-year veteran of the company, is responsible for all ComEd finance activities, including financial reporting and analysis, budgeting, business planning, financings, and risk management.

Graham succeeds Joe Trpik, who served as interim CFO following the appointment of Jeanne Jones to senior vice president of corporate finance for Exelon, ComEd’s parent company. Trpik was recently named Exelon’s senior vice president and corporate controller, replacing Fabian Souza, who decided to leave Exelon May 10 for an opportunity at Google.

“ComEd has been fortunate to have Joe’s talents these past six months. I appreciate his flexibility and I wish him continued success in his newest role,” said Gil Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. “I’m also excited to welcome Lisa, who is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in finance and corporate strategy. Her commitment to excellence and her stellar business acumen will help us continue to produce outstanding results for our company and the families and businesses we’re privileged to serve.”

Prior to today’s appointment, Graham served four years as treasurer at Exelon, leading a 30-person team responsible for capital markets activities, capital structure strategies, structured financings, rating agency relationships, treasury operations and cash management, and corporate insurance and risk retention programs. She also served as a corporate finance lead for the separation of Exelon’s power generation and competitive energy businesses that was finalized in February 2022.

Before that, Graham served two years as Exelon’s assistant treasurer, where she led a 20-person team focused on executing all aspects of corporate strategy and managing credit-rating agency relationships, as well as overseeing cash management and cash forecasting for Exelon and its other subsidiaries.

Prior to Exelon, Graham served as manager of financial planning and analysis for PepsiCo’s Quaker Food & Snacks division. Graham earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematical economics from Colgate University, and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Graham’s promotion is the latest in a series of new executive leadership announcements. In January, Glenn Rippie was named senior vice president and general counsel and, in November 2021, ComEd named Gil Quiniones CEO of the company and Melissa Washington chief customer officer and senior vice president of customer operations.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

