ListenFirst Announces ListenFirst University, An Immersive Social Analytics Training Solution

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ListenFirst , the premier enterprise social analytics solution, today announced the launch of ListenFirst University, an on-demand learning portal that provides bite-size training courses to help Users learn the fundamentals of the data rich ListenFirst platform. Users complete courses as their schedule allows and advance their social analytic skills as they explore more training paths.

The launch of ListenFirst University allows new Users of the ListenFirst platform to skill up their social analytic skills even faster, giving them a quicker path to accessing relevant insights which improves return on marketing spend investment. ListenFirst University also delivers a uniform training experience, with all users learning to perform deep analysis in the ListenFirst platform using the same processes, alleviating confusion among teams.

The courses in ListenFirst University are presented in interactive multimedia, with quizzes after key sections to validate user comprehension. The average time to complete all basic courses is a few hours, with role-based training paths to make the experience relevant to different levels of Users. Advance courses are also available, facilitating professional growth for marketers and analytics experts looking for a deeper understanding of social media marketing.

“Previously all user training at ListenFirst was a personalized experience, but required aligning multiple stakeholder’s schedules,” explained John Gayanelo, Instructional Designer at ListenFirst. “While personalized and group training is always available for ListenFirst clients, ListenFirst University provides an expedited training process for all users. Clients can now access on-demand standardized instruction at the pace most effective for them, leading to the discovery of more meaningful insights.”

Research has found multiple benefits in using multimedia learning modules, such as ListenFirst University. For example, Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Outlook 2017 Survey found eLearning required 40-60% less employee time than learning in a traditional classroom setting. Meanwhile, Cisco’s Multimodal Learning Through Media study found on average, when students engage in higher-order thinking using multimedia in interactive situations, they perform 32% better than students who were trained using traditional learning.

As ListenFirst adds new features, new learning modules will be added to ListenFirst University, making it an everyday resource for Users. Once Users complete training programs, they’ll receive certifications, including badges they can share on their personal profile to showcase their social analytics expertise.

Pricing for ListenFirst University is by seat and there’s a significant discount for companies that sign up by the end of June. More information about ListenFirst University is available here.

