Litera Selects New CEO Sheryl Hoskins

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEO–Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced today that Avaneesh Marwaha has decided to step into a new role with the organization as Chairman of the Board. Following this appointment, Avaneesh and the Board are delighted to announce that Sheryl Hoskins will join the company as Litera’s new CEO. Hoskins brings extensive expertise in scaling enterprise software businesses and is uniquely suited to meet Litera’s ambitions to satisfy the growing needs of its customers in the global legal market.

Since Avaneesh joined Litera in 2016, the company has grown global users by over 1500%, annual revenue by 1200%, and headcount from 85 employees to over 850 worldwide. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve as Litera’s CEO, and I am incredibly proud of everything our team has accomplished together in just five years,” said Marwaha. “I am also incredibly excited to welcome Sheryl as our new CEO and look forward to working with her as she leads our business into the future. Sheryl brings distinctive experience scaling software companies and will take ownership of our ambitious strategy to enable the continued growth and success of our worldwide customer base.”

Litera’s Board, led by Hg Capital investors JB Brian, Ben Meyer, and Hector Guinness, said: “We greatly value and deeply appreciate Avaneesh’s leadership and his many contributions to Litera. We look forward to his continued contributions as Chairman of the Board and an equity investor. We are confident that Sheryl will build on the strong momentum the Litera team has created. Sheryl is a seasoned leader with a relentless focus on customer success and has significant experience working within public and private markets, operating efficiently at scale, and building world-class teams. We are delighted to welcome her as our next CEO.”

Hoskins has more than twenty years of experience in the global technology industry and a proven track record managing global teams. She spent the first decade of her career at General Electric and McKesson Corp, where she held domestic and international leadership roles. Most recently, Hoskins served as CEO of Upserve.

“I am honored to have been selected as Litera’s next CEO,” said Hoskins. “It is a privilege to be part of an organization that delivers innovative technology to over 96% of The Global 200 Law Firms. As the legal industry evolves, I believe Litera is in a position to transform the way legal teams and law firms use technology to drive digital transformation by delivering the best legal technology ecosystem. I will do my best to serve the business and its customers by helping enable our leaders and people to fulfill their passion for making a difference.”

Hoskins received a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering, an MBA in Marketing, and is a US Army veteran.

