LiveVox Unveils ACTivate, Its New Purpose-Built Channel Partner Program

New channel program will leverage LiveVox’s sales enablement, technical guidance, and competitive incentives to enable partners to deliver powerful digital transformation projects and differentiate the value they provide to contact center customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced the launch of its new channel program, ACTivate. The program provides Livevox’s new and existing partners, including master agents, technology solution brokerages, solution providers, and managed service providers with key tools to market and sell LiveVox’s blended omnichannel capabilities to new customers. LiveVox also announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has listed ACTivate in its 2022 Partner Program Guide and has named its Head of Global Channel, Dan DeLozier, to the 2022 Channel Chiefs list.

“We’ve seen incredible momentum in the channel over the last year – this is the right time to launch ACTivate and demonstrate LiveVox’s commitment to our growing ecosystem of valued partners,” said Dan DeLozier, head of global channel, LiveVox. “We built ACTivate on top of LiveVox’s best-of-breed, single pane of glass platform, allowing LiveVox to drive growth with our partners – from supporting regional sales teams, to expediting partner onboarding, to comprehensive demand generation and marketing, including events and digital campaigns. The program is purpose-built and highly customized to meet the individual needs of our partners – from recruitment to revenue, with hands-on support every step of the way.”

LiveVox’s Channel Program offering is available to any of the thousands of sub-agents across the United States and Canada. Benefits of ACTivate include:

Behavior and value-based tiered program framework that aligns top resources and tools with LiveVox’s most engaged partners

Best-of-breed, single pane of glass partner portal

Custom/tailored partner onboarding to ensure that LiveVox empowers each partner with the right solution sets

Pre- and post- sales support through assigned regional channel teams and sales specialists

Hands-on and self-serve partner enablement & learning center

Annual business planning and account mapping

Partner field marketing team to build and manage partner marketing plans, strategies, and events

Comprehensive partner demand generation suite focused on driving leads and appointments for partners

Full marketing automation platform with customizable email and social marketing campaigns

Marketing Development Funds

Competitive residuals & Sales Performance Incentive Funds.

“LiveVox is committed to growing our ecosystem of channel partners – ACTivate is a strategic investment that will make it even easier for our partners to work with us,” said Louis Summe, CEO of LiveVox. “Consumers expect a seamless customer experience when they’re interacting with a brand – whether it’s via the web, by phone, or even through a virtual agent – the contact center is at the center of this evolution. Our full CCaaS suite integrates omnichannel, workforce engagement management, analytics, and AI into a powerful command center that gives enterprises complete visibility into contact center operations and performance. We’re excited to expand our channel program and increase the reach of our solutions by working side by side with our partners.”

To learn more about ACTivate, click here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

