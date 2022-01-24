Logicalis target digital-first leaders with launch of managed Intelligent Connectivity service

London, United Kingdom – 25th April 2022: Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed service provider, today announces the launch of Intelligent Connectivity, a solution designed to empower digital-first customers to improve business performance and user experience by operating with connectivity as a managed service.

“Connectivity is critical to success in the digital-first economy. Organisations need to have confidence in their network as the key enabler for their digital transformation efforts,” comments Michael Chanter, COO of Logicalis Group.

The Logicalis Intelligent Connectivity solution is a modern managed service, architected for user experience and provides a consumption-based, insights-driven approach to networking. The solution is built on Cisco SDWAN and SASE technology and delivers:

Agility and scalability – scale the network up or down based on business demand and react quickly to changing requirements.

– scale the network up or down based on business demand and react quickly to changing requirements. Security by design – take advantage of opportunities in real time, as security is woven into the fabric of the network by design.

– take advantage of opportunities in real time, as security is woven into the fabric of the network by design. Predictable user insights – access to real-time insights into connectivity and app performance which allows for proactive management and reliable user experience.

– access to real-time insights into connectivity and app performance which allows for proactive management and reliable user experience. Sustainability by design – digitalise and dematerialise core IT solutions, measurably reducing carbon footprint.

Chanter continues: “In a digital-first world geared towards responsible business, customers require connectivity that combines a measurable user experience with the scale and flexibility to allow them to pivot to new opportunities as they arise. Our solution allows customers to proactively optimise user experience and also obtain actionable insights to reduce their carbon impact.”

To learn more about how the Logicalis Intelligent Connectivity can support your business click here: www.logicalis.com/solutions-services/intelligent-connectivity/

—— ENDS ——

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international solutions provider of digital services currently accelerating the digital transformation of its 10,000 customers around the world.

Through a globally connected network of specialist hubs, sector-leading experts (in education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, professional services, retail, and telecommunications) and strategic partnerships (including Cisco, Microsoft, HPE, IBM, NetApp, Oracle, ServiceNow, and VMware), Logicalis has more than 6,500 employees focused on understanding customer priorities and enhancing their experience.

As Architects of Change, Logicalis’ focus is to design, support, and execute customers’ digital transformation by bringing together their vision with its technological expertise and industry insights. The company, through its deep knowledge in key IT industry drivers such as Security, Cloud, Data Management and IoT, can address customer priorities such as revenue and business growth, operational efficiency, innovation, risk and compliance, data governance and sustainability.

The Logicalis Group has annualised revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

For more information: https://www.logicalis.com/

Source: RealWire