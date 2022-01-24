Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Clinical and Business Updates on May 9

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), will report its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, 2022 and provide business and clinical program updates with some additional results from the Phase 3 MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 study.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

Press Release: May 9th, 2022 at 6:30 am ET Conference Call: May 9th, 2022 at 8:00 am ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: (833) 660-2754 • International Dial-In Number: (409) 350-3497 • Conference ID Number: 9765409

To access the live webcast of the call please visit the Investor Events and Presentations section of Madrigal’s website or click here. An archived webcast will be available on the Madrigal website after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

Investor Contact

Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]