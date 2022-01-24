MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, today announced that the Company will hold a webcast to review its second quarter fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the Company’s website: http://www.marinemax.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning within one hour of the conclusion of the call.

The Company will release its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results prior to the market open on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

During the call, it is possible that the Company may make public disclosure of material nonpublic information and may make forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and financial condition.

About MarineMax

MarineMax is the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, selling new and used recreational boats, yachts and related marine products and services, as well as providing yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax has over 100 locations worldwide, including 79 retail dealership locations, which includes 31 marinas or storage operations. Through Fraser Yachts and Northrop and Johnson, the Company also is the largest superyacht services provider, operating locations across the globe. Cruisers Yachts, a MarineMax company, manufactures boats and yachts with sales through our select retail dealership locations and through independent dealers. Intrepid Powerboats, a MarineMax company, manufactures powerboats and sells through a direct-to-consumer model. MarineMax provides finance and insurance services through wholly owned subsidiaries and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. The Company also operates Boatyard, a pioneering digital platform that enhances the boating experience. MarineMax is a New York Stock Exchange-listed company (NYSE: HZO). For more information, please visit www.marinemax.com.

