Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Will Host a Conference Call on April 21 to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Earnings

KILGORE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) (“MMLP” or the “Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on April 20, 2022.

An investors’ conference call to review the first quarter results will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (888) 330-2398

Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030 – Conference ID: 8536096

A webcast of the conference call will also be available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

About Martin Midstream Partners

MMLP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) natural gas liquids marketing, distribution, and transportation services. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn and Facebook.

