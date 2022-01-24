MathWorks Previews the MATLAB EXPO 2022 Online Conference

Participants can select from 50+ sessions, plenary presentations, and interactive workshops highlighting the latest features and capabilities of MATLAB and Simulink

NATICK, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MathWorks today previewed the agenda for MATLAB EXPO 2022 to be held live across multiple international time zones during May 17–18, 2022. The event will feature more than 50 sessions and interactive workshops spanning nine focus areas including AI, autonomous systems, electrification, 5G, and engineering education. Attendance is free and registration is now open at: www.matlabexpo.com/online.html.

MATLAB EXPO 2022 will highlight the latest features and capabilities of MATLAB® and Simulink® through real-world examples and hands-on demonstrations, while providing a forum for engineers, scientists, and researchers to share knowledge, network with peers, and talk to MathWorks experts. The conference also will offer interactive workshops using MATLAB Online™ and Simulink Online™, as well as a digital exhibition area showcasing MathWorks partners and affiliates.

MATLAB EXPO Program Highlights

Engineers, scientists, and educators are actively engaged in the fight against climate change. In her keynote, “Save the Earth: Accelerate Climate Science and Electrify Everything,” Dr. Tanya Morton will highlight how they are using MATLAB and Simulink to advance climate research, achieve breakthroughs in the development of electrified products and systems, and train the next generation to innovate even further.

The agenda also includes plenary talks from renowned MathWorks customers.

“Advancing AI and Data Science Through Industry/Academia Collaboration,” Dr. Talitha Washington, Director of the Atlanta University Center Data Science Initiative. This session will explore how to develop effective collaborations that lead to educational opportunities for all students. It will also show how researchers in the Atlanta University Center are developing new ways to inform the development of AI and data science that minimize racial biases.

“Rolls-Royce Pathway to Net Zero,” Jonathan Cooper, Head of Systems and Software at Rolls-Royce. The climate crisis means the way humans use power must become compatible with net zero carbon. This talk discusses how technology can be a force for good, and that, as the world emerges from the pandemic, sustainable economic growth is possible. For Rolls-Royce, the transition to net zero is both a societal imperative and the greatest commercial opportunity of this era.

“The Electronic System Architecture Modeling (eSam) Method,” Chris Watkins, Senior Project Manager at Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. Gulfstream will present the Electronic System Architecture Modeling (eSAM) method that they developed to model the integration of electronic system components at the data exchange level. The eSAM method leverages System Composer.

Flexible Access to Interactive Presentations

As an online event, MATLAB EXPO 2022 is open to participants from around the world. On each day of the show, the event will be repeated in four blocks of 3.5 hours each for participants in four time zones. Those located in Asia (start 09:00 a.m. IST), Europe (start 10:00 a.m. CEST), U.S. East (start 09:00 a.m. EDT) and U.S. West (start 10:00 a.m. PDT) will have the opportunity to select sessions from any block to suit their personal schedules.

For a detailed agenda and registration, visit: www.matlabexpo.com/online/2022.html

About MathWorks

MathWorks is the leading developer of mathematical computing software. MATLAB, the language of engineers and scientists, is a programming environment for algorithm development, data analysis, visualization, and numeric computation. Simulink is a block diagram environment for simulation and Model-Based Design of multidomain and embedded engineering systems. Engineers and scientists worldwide rely on these products to accelerate the pace of discovery, innovation, and development in automotive, aerospace, communications, electronics, industrial automation, and other industries. MATLAB and Simulink are also fundamental teaching and research tools in the world’s universities and learning institutions. Founded in 1984, MathWorks employs more than 5,000 people in 16 countries, with headquarters in Natick, Massachusetts, USA. For additional information, visit mathworks.com.

Follow us: Facebook|Twitter|LinkedIn|XING

Learn more about interesting projects with MATLAB and Simulink in our featured customer stories.

MATLAB and Simulink are registered trademarks of The MathWorks, Inc. See mathworks.com/trademarks for a list of additional trademarks. Other product or brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

Kevin Lorenc, MathWorks



(508) 647-7332



[email protected]