MCR Names William White Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MCR the 4th-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $4 billion portfolio of 140 hotels, has appointed William White Chief Financial Officer.

Since Mr. White joined MCR in January 2016, he has been an integral member of the management team, serving as a Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Development based in the company’s New York City office. In that role, Mr. White led the company’s New York City hotel operations, overseeing day-to-day management as well as the acquisition of The Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection, and the Royalton Hotel New York. Mr. White also oversaw the firm’s acquisition of two software companies — StayNTouch, a cloud-based hotel property management system, and Optii, a software platform that transforms hotel operations. In his new role, Mr. White will lead MCR’s finance function, including accounting, fund administration, tax, treasury and human resources.

Lisa Ross, previously the Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting, has been named Chief Accounting Officer and will report to Mr. White. Ms. Ross joined MCR in 2019 and has held a variety of senior finance-related roles at MCR and at Lionstone Investments, Hudson Advisors and The Hampstead Group.

Prior to MCR, Mr. White worked for the New York City Economic Development Corporation, where he analyzed opportunities for a portfolio of New York City development properties. He is a graduate of Harvard University.

“MCR has experienced exponential growth in the past few years and will continue to invest in well-placed hotels and best-in-class technology. William’s financial expertise and leadership qualities will strengthen MCR’s executive team and help usher in a new era of innovation,” said Tyler Morse, Chairman and CEO of MCR.

Mr. White said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the company’s next CFO. I look forward to drawing on my experience at MCR and working closely with our talented teams as we work to drive growth and profitability.”

