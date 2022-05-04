MeMed to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
HAIFA, Israel, April 29, 2022 – MeMed (or “the Company”), a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, today announces that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:
Urgent Care Association Annual Convention (UCA)
- Date: 30 April – 4 May, 2022
- Booth 518
- Location: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV
American Society for Microbiology Clinical Virology Symposium (CVS)
- Date: 1-4 May, 2022
- Booth: 523
- Location: Palm Beach Convention Center, West Palm Beach, FL
Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID)
- Date: 9-13 May, 2022
- Booth: 03
- Location: Megaron Athens International Conference Centre, Athens, Greece, and online
- Abstract Number: 902
- Oral Presentation: BV score’s performance when applied according to indications for use as part of routine care for children presenting to the ED with fever without source
Dr. Michal Stein, CEO of Added Health™ (Health and Wellness), advisor at Awell Health and ResApp Health
Friday, 13 May 11:02-11:12am EEST
- Abstract Number: 868
- E-Poster Discussion Presentation: A host-protein test based on TRAIL, IP-10 and CRP differentiates between adenoviral and bacterial-adenoviral co-infections in children with positive PCR-adenovirus detection
Dr. Adi Klein, Head of Pediatric Department at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center
- Abstract Number: 1054
- E-Poster Viewing: The performance of the BV score for differentiating between bacterial and viral infection is robust to methodological alternatives in building the reference standard
Dr. Cihan Papan, Senior physician at Saarland University Hospital, Germany
British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC) Spring Conference
- Date: 10-11 May, 2022
- Location: Royal College of Physicians, London and online
- Session 10: Clinical Lessons
- Oral Presentation: TRAIL, IP-10, CRP Host-protein Signature score distinguishes between Viral and Bacterial Infection in Sepsis Patients
Jeroen Stas, Medical Affairs Manager, Europe at MeMed
Wednesday, 11 May 8:00-9:00am BST
Society for Academic Emergency Medicine 2022 (SAEM)
- Date: 10-13, May
- Booth: 316
- Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA
Making a Difference in Infectious Diseases Meeting, The Antimicrobial Stewardship Meeting (MAD-ID)
- Date: 18-20 May, 2022
- Booth: 503
- Location: Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, FL
About MeMed
Our mission is to translate the immune system’s complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society. For additional information on MeMed, please visit http://www.me-med.com
