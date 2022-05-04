MeMed to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

HAIFA, Israel, April 29, 2022 – MeMed (or “the Company”), a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, today announces that it will be participating in the following upcoming conferences:

Urgent Care Association Annual Convention (UCA)

Date: 30 April – 4 May, 2022

Booth 518

Location: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV

American Society for Microbiology Clinical Virology Symposium (CVS)

Date: 1-4 May, 2022

Booth: 523

Location: Palm Beach Convention Center, West Palm Beach, FL

Annual Meeting of the European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID)

Date: 9-13 May, 2022

Booth: 03

Location: Megaron Athens International Conference Centre, Athens, Greece, and online

Abstract Number: 902 Oral P resentation : BV score’s performance when applied according to indications for use as part of routine care for children presenting to the ED with fever without source



Dr. Michal Stein, CEO of Added Health™ (Health and Wellness), advisor at Awell Health and ResApp Health

Friday, 13 May 11:02-11:12am EEST

Abstract Number: 868 E-Poster Discussion Presentation : A host-protein test based on TRAIL, IP-10 and CRP differentiates between adenoviral and bacterial-adenoviral co-infections in children with positive PCR-adenovirus detection



Dr. Adi Klein, Head of Pediatric Department at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center

Abstract Number: 1054 E-Poster Viewing : The performance of the BV score for differentiating between bacterial and viral infection is robust to methodological alternatives in building the reference standard



Dr. Cihan Papan, Senior physician at Saarland University Hospital, Germany

British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy (BSAC) Spring Conference

Date: 10-11 May, 2022

Location: Royal College of Physicians, London and online

Session 10: Clinical Lessons Oral Presentation : TRAIL, IP-10, CRP Host-protein Signature score distinguishes between Viral and Bacterial Infection in Sepsis Patients



Jeroen Stas, Medical Affairs Manager, Europe at MeMed

Wednesday, 11 May 8:00-9:00am BST

Society for Academic Emergency Medicine 2022 (SAEM)

Date: 10-13, May

Booth: 316

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

Making a Difference in Infectious Diseases Meeting, The Antimicrobial Stewardship Meeting (MAD-ID)

Date: 18-20 May, 2022

Booth: 503

Location: Hyatt Regency Orlando in Orlando, FL

