Mercury announces new line of drop-in radiation-tolerant power supplies for the Space market

Standardized ultra-compact FPGA power module enables the most demanding on-orbit processing

Mercury’s RH5210 Power Module Mercury Systems’ new RH5210 power module provides a drop-in SWaP-optimized power solution for many radiation-sensitive applications and platforms.

ANDOVER, Mass., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the new RH5210 radiation-tolerant power module, the first in a series of ultra-compact radiation-hardened multi-output power supplies designed for commercial and space applications. Developed to support the Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA, the RH5210 provides a drop-in SWaP-optimized power solution for many radiation-sensitive applications and platforms such as satellite and launch vehicles, remote-controlled robotic devices, mission-critical computing systems, and any electronic system with the potential for radiation exposure.

Why It Matters:

The advent of more cost-effective, low earth orbit (LEO) constellations is making on-orbit processing more accessible by lowering the barriers to entry. Moreover, accelerating the implementation of the new space economy requires a new breed of microelectronics. Mercury’s off-the-shelf power supply enables advanced edge-processing applications, accelerating the ability to bring AI processing directly to orbit in support of earth imaging, sensor fusion, and hypersonic missile threat mitigation.

“New satellites equipped with breakthrough digital payload electronics require high-density, clean power to support advanced FPGAs required for low-latency, on-orbit edge processing,” said Tom Smelker, vice president and general manager, Mercury Microsystems. “Our new RHS5210 power module replaces several larger, standalone power supplies in typically half the space, freeing up valuable payload capacity for other critical electronics. It’s another example of our how we partner with our customers and semiconductor companies to deliver commercial technology to the aerospace and defense industry at the speed of innovation.”

A trusted, secure, low-latency solution that reduces back-end processing

Offering 11 integrated power supplies with inductors

Simple, drop-in design for easy integration with Xilinx XQRKU060 FPGA

Built for space with fully rad-tolerant components

Onshore trusted manufacturing in a DMEA-accredited facility

Mercury envisions, creates and delivers innovative technology solutions purpose-built to meet their customers’ most pressing high-tech needs. For more information on the RH5210, visit the product page or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or [email protected].

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a global commercial technology company serving the aerospace and defense industry. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., the company delivers trusted, secure open architecture processing solutions powering a broad range of mission-critical applications in the most challenging and demanding environments. Inspired by its purpose of delivering Innovation that Matters, By and For People Who Matter, Mercury helps make the world a safer, more secure place for all. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services discussed herein and to fiscal 2022 business performance and beyond and the Company’s plans for growth and improvement in profitability and cash flow. You can identify these statements by the use of the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “likely,” “forecast,” “probable,” “potential,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs, the timing and amounts of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company’s markets, effects of epidemics and pandemics such as COVID, effects of any U.S. Federal government shutdown or extended continuing resolution, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in, or in the U.S. Government’s interpretation of, federal export control or procurement rules and regulations, changes in, or in the interpretation or enforcement of environmental rules and regulations, market acceptance of the Company’s products, shortages in or delays in receiving components, production delays or unanticipated expenses due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions, restructurings and value creation initiatives such as 1MPACT, or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, effects of shareholder activism, increases in interest rates, changes to industrial security and cyber-security regulations and requirements, changes in tax rates or tax regulations, changes to interest rate swaps or other cash flow hedging arrangements, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, and various other factors beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties also include such additional risk factors as are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 2, 2021. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made.

CONTACT

Robert McGrail, Director of Corporate Communications

Mercury Systems Inc.

+1 (978) 967-1366 | [email protected]

Mercury Systems and Innovation That Matters are registered trademarks of Mercury Systems, Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/892b3648-87d5-44f5-8567-6994b6d32e68