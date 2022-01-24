Mighty Buildings Announces Three Senior Leadership Appointments

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mighty Buildings, a technology company that is revolutionizing the construction industry through 3D printing, using advanced materials and robotic automation to create beautiful, sustainable, and high-quality homes, today announces three senior leadership appointments, as the company builds the foundation for its next phase of growth.

Russ Atassi joins Mighty Buildings as Chief Operating Officer (COO), bringing more than 20 years of experience in supply chain, R&D and manufacturing operations through his previous roles at Airbnb, Facebook Oculus, Apple, Google, General Motors, and Ford. Throughout his professional career, Russ has developed and scaled global supply chain and hardware manufacturing operations for some of the leading tech companies in Silicon Valley. He holds a BSE (Industrial and Systems Engineering) from the University of Michigan Dearborn, a MSE (Industrial & Operations Engineering) from University of Michigan Ann Arbor, and a MS (System Design & Management) from Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (MIT).

Rene Griemens has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and joins the company from Volocopter, the world’s first sustainable air mobility business where, as CFO, he led fundraising efforts totalling more than $340 million in equity and $1 billion in debt. His 30 years of global experience in high-growth technology, investment banking, and strategy consulting include his CFO role at German fintech Kreditech Group, as well as other executive roles at IEG, dooyoo.com, and McKinsey. Rene holds an MA in Economics from the University of Cologne and an MBA from INSEAD.

Mark Aldrich has been appointed as General Counsel, bringing decades of legal expertise in regulatory compliance, product development, and go-to-market strategies. Prior to joining Mighty Buildings, Mark led the legal team supporting new product research and development at Airbnb. Before that, he served in long-term secondment roles as Senior Product and Privacy Counsel for Google, VMWare, Autodesk, NVIDIA, and Intel. Prior to moving in-house, Mark was in private practice, working as outside General Counsel to start up and emerging growth technology companies around the world. Mark earned a JD from the University of San Diego School of Law and a BS in Finance, Real Estate, and Law from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.

Mighty Buildings CEO Slava Solonytsin commented, “I’m thrilled to have Russ, Rene and Mark join Mighty Buildings at this inflection point in our development as we expand our strategy to support our next stage of growth. The enormous experience and expertise that they bring will accelerate the roll-out of our platform to enable developers to rapidly scale housing deployments and make sustainable living a reality for more customers. The opportunity and demand are massive, and today we have the team in place to not only tap into that demand, but to do so with minimal carbon footprint and enviable speed of execution.”

The company now employs more than 170 team members across the globe in its mission to pioneer new sustainable methods to build better quality and more resilient homes.

About Mighty Buildings

Mighty Buildings is a construction technology company that is dedicated to reimagining the building industry. By applying automation, 3D printing, advanced material science, and other innovative technologies to offsite prefabrication, Mighty Buildings can build houses with fewer labor hours, less residual waste, and reduced environmental impact than conventional construction. Mighty Buildings works with compliance and regulatory agencies to develop future-forward materials that are tested to the most rigorous standards with nearly zero-waste production methods. Having initially proven its business model with ADUs, Mighty Buildings has now shifted to a partnership approach, collaborating with developers to build large quantities of single-family homes, in various configurations, based on its unique panelized Mighty Kit System. Mighty Buildings is committed to making beautiful, sustainable, and high-quality homes a reality for more people. For more info, visit mightybuildings.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Tom Kiehn



+1 (646) 384-3361



[email protected]