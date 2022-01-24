Mitel Welcomes Venkat Nagaswamy as Chief Marketing Officer

Communications veteran joins Mitel from 8×8 with strong track record of aligning sales & data-driven marketing motions to drive growth

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced that Venkat Nagaswamy has joined the company as chief marketing officer. In this role, Nagaswamy will oversee Mitel’s global demand generation, field marketing, corporate brand, and analyst relations efforts.

“I look forward to incorporating Venkat’s deep knowledge of digital demand generation and experience driving sales and marketing alignment into the very strong foundation our marketing team has built over the last several years,” said Tarun Loomba, president and CEO of Mitel. “I have found Venkat to share Mitel’s values, with a focus on accountability, experimentation, and innovation that is critical to our success. He will be an excellent addition to our global executive team.”

“Mitel’s vision, value proposition and product portfolio are ideally positioned to lead the UC industry forward,” said Nagaswamy. “As organizations of all sizes continue to adapt to the world of hybrid work, communications experts like Mitel have become critical partners trusted to provide guidance and innovative solutions that strengthen business continuity, growth, and employee engagement. I’m excited to join one of the industry’s longest-standing and most respected companies and look forward to working with the Mitel team to maximize the opportunities that come from bringing data-driven demand generation, strong brand storytelling, and deep channel relationships together in innovative ways.”

Prior to joining Mitel, Nagaswamy was global vice president of marketing at 8×8, where he successfully led the digital transformation of that company’s marketing functions. Nagaswamy was also co-founder and CEO of Mariana, a pioneering AI for marketing technology company that used deep learning to identify, target and engage B2B customers. Previously, he also held leadership positions at Juniper Networks and McKinsey and Company.

Nagaswamy has an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Stephen M. Ross School of Business, a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a BTech in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

