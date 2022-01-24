MJP Wealth Advisors President Brian Vendig Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

FARMINGTON, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MJP Wealth Advisors, a wealth management and financial planning advisory firm, today announced that President Brian Vendig has been named to the 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the fifth consecutive year.





“I am honored to be part of this list and I am proud of our entire team for their commitment to serving clients,” said Brian Vendig, President of MJP Wealth Advisors. “Our dedication to clients is unwavering and we remain focused on helping clients achieve their financial goals.”

Founded in 1981, MJP Wealth Advisors develops customized financial solutions for each client’s needs. The advisory team provides wealth management, financial planning, and investment services to individuals, families, and businesses. The firm maintains offices in Farmington and Westport.

MJP Wealth Advisors’ customized financial plans include traditional, bespoke, and alternative investment strategies to help clients protect and grow their wealth.

The 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list consists of over 6,500 advisors who are ranked by an algorithm based on qualitative and quantitative factors.

For the full list and additional information, please visit: https://www.forbes.com/best-in-state-wealth-advisors.

About MJP Wealth Advisors

Founded in 1981 by Mort Potoff, MJP Wealth Advisors is an independent wealth management firm that creates integrated investment strategies for financial growth, asset performance, wealth retention, and wealth transfer.

Brian Vendig, CPA, AIF®, President of MJP Wealth Advisors, is responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s strategic development and operations. He is a member of the MJP Wealth Advisors Investment Committee, which develops the firm’s investment strategies and portfolios. Brian Vendig has over 20 years of experience in the finance and accounting industries. He frequently contributes market commentary to media outlets, and has appeared on CNBC, Bloomberg Television, Fox Business Network and Yahoo Finance. He has been quoted in Barron’s and Forbes, among other publications.

