Mobilitie Partners with Digital Realty to Improve Telecommunications Connectivity Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area

Mobilitie high count fiber backbone will provide improved connectivity to thousands of businesses in Digital Realty data centers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, is partnering with Digital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, to bring numerous data center locations on net with Mobilitie’s new high count fiber backbone installed throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Initial data center connectivity will include 365 Main St. in San Francisco and 720 2nd St. in Oakland with additional data center connectivity planned through the Bay Area and Silicon Valley.





“Mobilitie’s fiber network represents a massive expansion of connectivity throughout the Bay Area,” said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie. “We are looking forward to bringing additional connectivity into critical data centers and working with Digital Realty and local businesses to address their connectivity needs. The nearly 200 route miles of fiber backbone that Mobilitie is installing will also provide improved connectivity to mobile networks as well as enterprises with wireless, private networks, and edge computing needs.”

With more organizations moving applications and data to the cloud and interacting with their customers, vendors, and partners, reliable and high-speed connectivity is more critical than ever before. To address this need, Mobilitie is serving the fast-growing Bay area market with much needed incremental and diverse fiber options that provides thousands of businesses with improved high-speed and reliable connectivity, including access into multiple data center facilities. Mobilitie’s 200 route miles of fiber connectivity broke ground in June 2021, with the first segments already complete, including high count fiber running through the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) District’s Transbay Tube connecting San Francisco and Oakland.

“With Mobilitie we continue the strategic expansion of PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty’s first of its kind global data center platform for scaling digital business. The integration, specific to our data centers in the Bay Area – 365 Main St. and 720 2nd St. – forms part of our broader vision to establish a new era of open, secure and dynamically connected data communities in major hubs around the world, as outlined in the industry manifesto for open interconnection,” says Tony Bishop, SVP Enterprise, Platform & Solutions at Digital Realty.

For more information about how Mobilitie delivers next-generation connectivity, visit www.mobilitie.com.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie, a BAI Communications company, is a leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. A global provider of complete wireless solutions, our next-generation infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, fiber, IoT, Wi-Fi and private networks which help deliver wireless connectivity where it is needed. Our engineers innovate solutions to improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries including sports and entertainment arenas, commercial real estate and hospitality properties, university campuses, healthcare facilities, government agencies and transportation terminals.

To learn more, visit www.mobilitie.com or www.baicommunications.com.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world’s leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture™ (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty’s global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 289 facilities in 50 metros across 26 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

