Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022

    

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022 

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
03/31/2022 55,095,537

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,537

Total net* of voting rights: 54,951,036

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

 

 

 

 

Attachment

