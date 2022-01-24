Moonstake Integrates Support for Polygon Blockchain

SINGAPORE, Apr 15, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Moonstake announced today it will implement support for the popular Polygon Network. With this update, Moonstake Wallet users can now send, receive, and own MATIC coin as well as MATIC tokens on both the web and mobile versions. This update also enables support for sending, receiving, and holding ORBS on Polygon. Furthermore, Moonstake is considering supporting the staking of ORBS on Polygon Network, since the staking platform currently already supports ORBS staking on Ethereum. This will enable users to earn via multi-chain staking of ORBS on both blockchains through a single safe and user-friendly staking platform.

Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2,000 cryptocurrencies. Currently, Moonstake supports 16 high-demand staking coins: Cosmos, IRIS, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, IOST, TRON, Shiden, FIO, and EVER, as well as ERC-721 and Cardano NFTs. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake’s total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.8 Billion and by June 2021, Moonstake was the third best staking provider in the world out of 15,000 staking providers worldwide. In March 2021, the company entered DeFi with Muse.Finance, a DeFi platform, and will continue to expand into the DeFi business.

Meanwhile, Polygon is a decentralized Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever sacrificing on security. Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains) akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc with the advantages of Ethereum’s security, vibrant ecosystem and openness. The ecosystem’s token, MATIC, provides robust security as well as enables governance. Polygon is one of the market’s biggest blockchains for Web3 builders, boasting over 7,000 DApps in its developer ecosystem which features numerous big names – from DeFi projects such as lending platform Aave to luxury brands company Dolce & Gabbana and NFT marketplaces including OpenSea and Mark Cuban’s Lazy.com.

As a world-leading staking provider, Moonstake is looking forward to offer new, excellent user experiences and exciting opportunities to the Polygon ecosystem users through this integration.

About Moonstake

Moonstake is the world’s leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.

Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 28 leading platform providers, including Cardano’s constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools.

About Moonstake’s staking business

For the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 16 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year. https://www.moonstake.io/

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to all major scaling and infrastructure solutions: L2 solutions (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid solutions, stand-alone and enterprise chains, data availability solutions, and more. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 7000+ applications hosted, 1B+ total transactions processed, ~100M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here. https://polygon.technology/

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com