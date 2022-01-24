Morgan Stanley at Work Shares Insights from Second Annual Financial Wellness Retreat

Key takeaways include leveraging the SMART goal-setting method, the 50-30-20 rule of expense tracking, the benefits of 529 college savings plans, how to leverage equity compensation, and understanding your retirement savings personality

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morgan Stanley at Work today released insights and learnings from its exclusive second annual Financial Wellness Retreat, held on March 16 –17, for plan participants of its corporate clients.

This year’s retreat hosted over 11,000 plan participants, delivering 30 sessions across four tracks: Personal Finance, Equity Compensation, Retirement Planning and Executive Education.

Key insights included:

Be SMART: To reduce feeling overwhelmed about finances, Financial Wellness professionals offered the SMART goal-setting method (Specific, Measurable, Action-Oriented, Realistic and Time-Bound) that defines financial goals, is action-oriented and creates a timeline to measure progress.

Stick to the 50-30-20 rule: This rule of thumb can help with tracking expenses, whereby 50% of the budget should cover essential bills like household expenses, 30% to non-essentials such as vacations and 20% allocated to savings and investments. Lastly, establishing an emergency savings fund that covers three to six months of essential living expenses is critical to planning for uncertainty.

Use College Savings 529 Plans to Plan for Education Expenses: A college savings 529 plan is an effective investment vehicle that delivers flexibility in funding, along with tax advantages. Contributions into these accounts grow tax free, and distributions that are used to pay for eligible college expenses are also tax free.

Put equity compensation to work: Equity compensation can play a key role in achieving your financial goals if you plan accordingly. First, identify your financial values, goals, timeline and risk tolerance to ensure the equity you earn aligns. Another factor to consider is the concentration of your company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s Equity Award Analysis tool is available through its Financial Advisors, who can help equity plan participants analyze and manage their awards.

Know Thy Retirement Self: Workplace Financial Advisors highlighted four types of retirement personality profiles: Spenders, Savers, Givers and Worriers. Knowing which persona you are most like will make it easier to identify and avoid pitfalls, along with adopting proactive solutions to build and preserve your nest egg through your retirement years.

“As we continue to emerge from the pandemic, employees across the globe are facing new headwinds in the form of pronounced inflation and geopolitical uncertainty. Companies in turn are seeking holistic financial wellness programs that help employees keep their financial houses in order,” said Brian McDonald, Head of Morgan Stanley at Work. “At Morgan Stanley at Work we are able to help deliver on that mission through events like these, offering a world-class bench of experts across myriad financial disciplines to deliver timely education and actionable insights that help participants along their financial journey.”

The second annual 2022 Morgan Stanley at Work Financial Wellness Retreat was held virtually and comes on the heels of its inaugural financial wellness retreat in 2021. Content will be available to participants on demand until April 16, 2022.

