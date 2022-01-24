Motus GI to Release First Quarter Results and Provide a Business Update on May 12

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today that the Company will release its first quarter financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022, after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results and provide updates on recent corporate developments.

Conference Call and Webcast
Date and Time:   Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET
Domestic:   844-825-9789
International:   412-317-5180
Passcode:   10166381
Webcast:   https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=yaYf8LWA

A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website, www.motusgi.com, for 90 days following the event.

About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Troy Williams
LifeSci Advisors
(518) 221-0106
[email protected]

 

Related Stories

CORRECTION: Orion Group Interim Report 1–3/2022

Scilex Holding Company a Majority-Owned Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Appoints Highly Accomplished Life Science Executive, Elizabeth Czerepak, as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO)

XBiotech Announces French National Agency (ANSM) Approval and National Cancer Institute (INSA) funding to Support Phase I/II/III Clinical Study for Natrunix™ in Combination with Trifluridine/Tipiracil (TASKIN) for Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Mountain Valley MD Holdings Provides Business Update

AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Chairman Purchase of Shares

ABVC BioPharma Completes Site Initiation Visits and Begins Enrollments for ADHD Phase II Part 2 Clinical Study

You may have missed

CORRECTION: Orion Group Interim Report 1–3/2022

Scilex Holding Company a Majority-Owned Subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., Appoints Highly Accomplished Life Science Executive, Elizabeth Czerepak, as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Business Officer (CBO)

XBiotech Announces French National Agency (ANSM) Approval and National Cancer Institute (INSA) funding to Support Phase I/II/III Clinical Study for Natrunix™ in Combination with Trifluridine/Tipiracil (TASKIN) for Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Mountain Valley MD Holdings Provides Business Update

AccuStem Sciences, Inc. Announces Chairman Purchase of Shares

error: Content is protected !!